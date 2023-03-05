A festival of colour and song.
This was the scene yesterday as 43 primary schools participated in Chowtaal Sammelan 2023 at the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) headquarters at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, St Augustine.
The schools participated in the annual Baal Vikaas Festival, which usually takes place during the Phagwa season and is hosted in collaboration with Republic Bank and SDMS, where participants perform chowtaals with various themes, accompanied by stage theatrics.
The festivities come after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year saw a successful programme online.
Aldrin Ramgoolam, Republic Bank general manager of the information technology management division, said the discipline required in the Baal Vikaas prepares pupils for life’s various challenges.
“The dedication and work ethic required to not only succeed at the Baal Vikaas Festival will be tantamount to succeeding in life. It will teach these students the value of time management, perseverance, and teamwork, all of which are valuable life skills,” he told the Sunday Express.
Ramgoolam said the beauty of the festival is that it promotes the inclusion of everyone.
“No one is excluded. It’s a safe space and a haven of protection for an ancient culture with a distinct link to the supreme being,” he said.
Ramgoolam said the chowtaal festival was in good hands.
“This was the dream of the late Ramlogan Palloo, the late chairman and executive member of the Baal Vikaas Festival, to create a forum such as this one that showcases the spectacular display of young talent while protecting the Hindu traditions and preserving it for future generations.
“The traditions associated with Baal Vikaas and Chowtaal Sammelan will be a part of Trinidad and Tobago’s history and future alike, not something that once existed but one that currently exists and will continue to exist,” Ramgoolan said.
38th year
SDMS president-general Pundit Krishna Rambally said Baal Vikaas, in its 38th year, continues to positively impact the lives of its participants.
“Last year we had a virtual Baal Vikaas. We must look back and learn from the impact of what Baal Vikaas did for us, what it has created, how our children excelled, why it was formed, and its objectives.
“Our society demands that we understand why 38 years ago, the late Sat Maharaj would have conceptualised this programme which has created an environment of respect, tolerance and harmony for students of all cultural and religious backgrounds,” he said.
Baal Vikaass was meant to complement the school and its curriculum. It was meant to reinforce the moral and social values of the youth, and to include children of all religions and backgrounds.
“It is to provide an opportunity for the community and the schools to work together. It is the retention of who we are and who our people are, and we welcome all and sundry within the fold.
“It encourages participation in folk singing, bhajan, local classical singing, and Hindi. We as a Hindu community welcome all and sundry within the fold. When you go to a temple, you don’t need permission to enter a temple regardless of if you are a Hindu because the temple is the home of God,” Rambally said.
The Chowtaal Sammelan marks the start of the annual Republic Bank Baal Vikaas, which the bank has hosted in partnership with the SDMS.
Every year, the pupils of the SDMS’ 43 primary schools gather at its headquarters in St Augustine to perform chowtaals before friends, loved ones and a panel of judges.
The judges evaluate the performances, based on a range of criteria, including drama, dance, rhythm and the presentation and creativity of the costumes.