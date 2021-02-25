44 women still missing from 2020

The announcement of the appointment of a committee to review the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination and Concordat has met with support from parents and psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that Cabi­net has given approval for the establishment of a committee to “further review and recommend changes to the conduct of SEA and transition to secondary school and the Concordat”.

The ministry said the establishment of the committee was initiated following a series of consultations last year.