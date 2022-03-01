Forty-five people were detained at a Jouvert-themed party in Arima on Sunday morning.
The group, which included 20 women and 25 men, was detained along Short Street, Samaroo Village, about 8 a.m.
Officers of the Northern Division Police Support Unit, coordinated by Snr Supt Paponette, Supt Montrichard and W/Supt Prieto, received information which led them to the community.
When they arrived, a Jouvert-type celebration was in full swing with approximately 65 persons, police said.
The team secured the area and was able to contain a total of 45 people. They are all expected to be processed and charged with breaching the Public Health Ordinance.
This was not the only party that police had to respond to, as at about 5 a.m. that day, a team of officers led by ASP Etienne and Insp Ward received information which led them to Wendy Street, Peytonville, where there was a Jouvert party.
However, they were in an open yard.
Upon seeing the police, the group dispersed, leaving behind a laptop, speakers, musical equipment, cases of alcohol, several cases of water paint and a bag of powder paint.
All the items were seized and taken to Arima police station.
No one was held in this incident.
On Sunday, in East Dry River, Port of Spain, police also intervened at a Jouvert party but the crowd was warned and dispersed on their own accord.
Three persons, including a 43-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man, were detained for cursing at the police, telling them to go home and leave residents alone to enjoy themselves as it was Carnival. They were warned to cease their activities but they continued.
Police said the 25-year-old attempted to get persons in the crowd to “fight back” against the lawmen.
A similar situation took place in Maloney, where police received information of a party in progress and that gunshots had been heard at the event.
When the police arrived, they observed groups gathered but the individuals were warned they were in breach of the Public Health Ordinance and ordered to disperse. This was done without incident.
These were just some of the reports that the Police Service (TTPS) received last weekend, and operators at the Emergency Command Centre in St James and Divisional Operational command centres dispatched officers to all reports received.
Police said “in most instances, the crowds were immediately dispersed before or on arrival of first responders”.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has instructed that continued and sustained patrols be conducted throughout the remainder of the “Taste of Carnival” season.
The Express was informed that among the reports received were the parties in Arima, Maloney, and Port of Spain, as well as parties in San Fernando, Enterprise, Diego Martin, Sea Lots, Beetham, Curepe, North Coast Road, and Mayaro.