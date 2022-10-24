45 homes could be cut of

Forty-five homes are in danger of being cut off, as a result of land movement which has destroyed the road at Skinner Trace/SS Erin Road junction.

Member of Parliament for Fyzabad Dr Lackram Bodoe and local government councillor Jason Ali visited the area yesterday and met with affected and concerned residents.

The roadway began collapsing three weeks ago, and it worsened following heavy rains on Saturday evening, with Skinner Trace now being inaccessible by car and perilous even to pedestrian traffic.

According to Bodoe, the situation was brought to the attention of the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan this morning through a telephone call and video footage. The Minister of Local Government has also been apprised via video footage and a request for assistance.

According to Bodoe: “The Minister of Works and Transport committed to sending a crew to the site today to assess the situation. This situation has the potential to isolate some 45 homes and possibly 120-plus residents if the alternative route into the village becomes impassable if rains continue.”

A house occupied by Ramdeo Ramoutar at the entrance to Skinner Trace has been so badly damaged that he had to be evacuated yesterday.

Bodoe said: “The damaged main roadway has the potential to collapse further, if there are heavy rains, which will result in great inconvenience to motorists using the main SS Erin road. I look forward to expedited action by the relevant Government authorities to bring much-needed and early relief to the distressed residents of Skinner Trace.”

