48-hour wait for water

EMERGENCY repairs to the Caroni Water Treatment Plant were completed before daybreak on Sunday, but some residents may have to wait another 48 hours for the pipe-borne water supply service to normalise in their taps.
A media release from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Sunday stated that customers may also observe discolouration in their water supplies.
The release stated, “Emergency repairs at the Raw Water Electrical Control Station of the facility have been completed and the plant returned to full production at 5 a.m. on Sunday. The transmission and distribution systems are being recommissioned to provide pipe-borne water supply to affected areas, however customers are advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the service to normalise to some areas, in accordance with established water supply schedules.”
With regard to the discolouration in the water supply, WASA stated that it will “engage in system-flushing exercises, to minimise such occurrences, however customers experiencing such a supply should allow their water to run until it clears”.
The release also reminded customers that a limited truck-borne service is available upon request through the WASA Services App available via the Play Store or Apple store; or the Customer Portal available on the Authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.
Alternatively, the WASA reminded customers requiring direct assistance or further information can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
WASA apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their understanding.
The disruption, according to WASA, resulted from a problem experienced at the Raw Water Electrical Control Station of the Caroni Water Treatment Plant early on Friday.
Although the plant was partially restarted at 8.30 p.m. on Friday and was expected to produce at 50-per cent capacity, many residents of North, Central and South Trinidad complained of dry taps or low water pressure.
Emergency work continued on Saturday and Sunday to replace a defective transformer.