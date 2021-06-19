5,000 seniors get vaccines

CORONA__use_covid19

More than 5,000 senior citizens received the Covid-19 vaccine during the revised system implemented to inoculate the elderly this past week.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said 5,255 elderly people across four regional health authorities in Trinidad had been vaccinated.

Two weeks ago Deyalsingh had announced a walk-in system for elderly people and those under 60 years with comorbidities to get the Covid-19 vaccine the following Wednesday.

This became chaotic as hundreds of people assembled outside health centres around the country.

Deyalsingh later apologised and said an alphabetical system would be put in place and only people over 60 years would be facilitated.

This also led to confusion and large numbers of people gathering for a vaccine over the next two days.

A third system was put in place where citizens 65 years and over with appointments were allowed vaccinations.

This system made for a smoother process this past week.

Deyalsingh also said the inoculation drive had been continuing at homes for the aged.

He said the numbers in Tobago have been low and on behalf of the Tobago House of Assembly’s Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, he called on the adult children and guardians of the elderly at long stay homes to give the required consent.

He said 425 senior citizens at elderly homes in Trinidad and Tobago had been vaccinated this past week.

Deyalsingh reminded that a person is only fully vaccinated after they have received their second shot.

