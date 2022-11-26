5 Cameroonians fearful; seeking asylum in T&T

FIVE Cameroonians who fled their home country, after allegedly being threatened with death by military forces there, were detained by immigration officials at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday.
They have since been issued with deportation orders by the Immigration Department, their passports seized and told that they are to be deported.
But if this were to be done, the five said they will certainly be killed upon their return.
Now attorneys are seeking an audience with Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews in an attempt to prevent the repatriations.
In a pre-action protocol letter issued on Thursday evening, attorneys Om Lalla and Illisha Manrika said the five were seeking entry into this country via Suriname as asylum-seekers on the basis of “fear of persecution and prosecution in the Republic of Cameroon”.
The attorneys pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago is a party to the 1951 United Nations Convention relating to the status of refugees and that the principle of non-refoulement (sending back refugees) was one of the most fundamental principles of asylum and international refugee protection.
In the letter, the attorneys pointed out that in Cameroon there is currently a war between the French and English factions of the country, both vying for political power and dictatorial control and armed rebel forces have “unleashed a reign of terror on its citizens”.
“I am instructed that armed forces in Cameroon have egregious human rights abuses including mass killings and the displacement of almost two million persons and approximately 3.9 million (are) in need of assistance.
“The Government has a record of subjecting asylum seekers who have been deported to serious human rights violations following their return including physical abuse, arrest and detention,” the letter stated.
It went on to give a breakdown of the circumstances under which their clients believed their lives were at risk.
Lalla and Manrika wrote that Bertha Takem Oben Etchi was a 30-year-old law graduate who operated a restaurant business before armed forces arrested her on “baseless allegations” that she was engaged in a relationship with Ambazonian fighters.
They claimed she was arrested multiple times, tortured, denied medical care and her business was even set on fire. The location of her family is unknown and it is believed that they were killed.
Humphrey Nche Ngangfor and his son Bringsluck Fru Nche were both arrested and tortured because they sold cosmetic products from their store to English and French quarters of the country.
“They were tortured and detained by the military for weeks on end in dark cells and witnessed heinous killings. They fear that they too will die at the hands of the armed forces in Cameroon, as they suspect their family have been,” according to the letter.
The other two asylum seekers were also arrested, tortured, and witnessed the murders of their family members and neighbours, it added.
Given the circumstances, the attorneys said they were appealing the issuance of the deportation orders pursuant to the Immigration Act and were seeking an urgent hearing of the matter.
They are asking their clients be granted the opportunity to be heard and represented by counsel and they not be deported pending the hearing and outcome of the matter.
They also suggested that the five be released and placed on supervision orders until the matter is determined.
The Express understands the attorneys are expected to have an audience with the Chief Immigration Officer today.
The Cameroonian civil war has been ongoing since 2017.