5 dead in shooting sprees

Four people were killed along the East-West Corridor between Thursday night and yesterday morning.
These four killings, along with the murder of a man in Ste Madeleine on Thursday night, have pushed the murder toll up to 172.
The deceased are Corey Benjamin, 37, Anthony Richards, 27, Nikoli McDonald, 19, Jossim Assing, 21, and Omesh Alan Sinanan, 20.
The killings began around 11.15 p.m. on Thursday in Petit Bourg.
Richards and McDonald were part of a group of friends who were playing cards at a house along Germaine Avenue, off Upper Irving Street, Petit Bourg, when they were “ambushed” by another group.
The second group was armed with firearms and shot at the first group before fleeing the scene.
In the aftermath, seven were found shot.
The police and paramedics were notified; however, Richards and McDonald died from their injuries. Richards died on the scene, while McDonald was pronounced dead at the medical complex.
Out of the other five injured individuals, who are said to be between 18 and 22, two are said to be listed in critical conditions, while three are said to be in stable condition.
Investigators, led by W-Sgt Davis and Cpl Emmanuel, found and seized 20 spent shells, 16 fragments, and 18 deformed bullets on the scene of the shooting.
Shocking news
When the Express visited the community yesterday morning, McDonald’s mother said she was shocked to learn of the teenager’s death.
The grieving woman asked not to be identified as she lived in the community, and had other children, and the incident had left her afraid for her family’s safety.
“I felt weak when I got that call last night (Thursday). It was not nice news to hear. He is not in crime or anything like that. And I don’t think the others are either.
“They all grew up together and would lime together. I can’t put my head on a block for them, but they’ve never been anything but respectful. And I don’t know them to be involved in everything. But Nikoli is young and he would lime with everyone. So I don’t know what would have led to this,” the woman said.
She noted McDonald would often visit the house he had been killed in to play cards and lime.
“Basically, Nikoli was always in that house. The boy who lived there, his mother did not like the idea of the boys liming along the roadway at night, and playing cards and things like that. So she would tell them come inside the house and lime.
“As a mother, I understand that. She was hoping that this would keep them all safer. So when I got the call that a gunman just rolled into the house and shot everyone, it was devastating. And worse yet to know that my son was among the two that got killed,” the woman she said.
She said she knew all seven of the victims whom she described as “being like my kids” who liked things that “typical boys do” such as sports, music, and cars.
Generational curse
Neighbours also spoke to the Express under the condition of anonymity, saying they, too, had been left shocked by the killings.
One woman described the violence as a “generational curse”.
“It don’t have any good examples up here for the young men,” she said.
“How we know them and saw them small boys, it is difficult to know they are now dead. It is sad,” said another woman.
“We heard everything last night and right now, nobody is feeling safe. We cannot feel safe when it happened right there next to our house. We would never feel safe,” she said.
Asked about McDonald, one woman said, “Nikoli was more like the man who liked nice things. He liked nice cars, nice girls but the next one, we didn’t know him too well as he rented and lived by himself.”
They said Richards began living in the area two years ago but they did not know him very well as he kept mostly to himself and the few friends he had in the area.
Tunapuna
Meanwhile, Corey Benjamin was shot dead in Tunapuna yesterday.
Police were told Benjamin left his home along Auzonville Road around 7 p.m. to gamble nearby.
Around 3.30 a.m. relatives were awakened by gunshots and upon investigating found Benjamin lying on the roadway near his home with a gunshot wound to the head. The police were notified and a team of officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
And in Valencia, around 11.32 p.m. Jossim Assing, of Palm Drive, Valencia, was shot dead.
Assing was said to be talking to a friend along San Pablo Extension when they were confronted by a masked man who shot Assing repeatedly before fleeing the scene.
The police and paramedics were notified, however, Assing died from his injuries before their arrival. No one else was injured in this incident.
Assing, the Express was told, was known to police, having been linked to several robbery reports, and was a suspect in the murder of security guard Kimraj Jagessar last October.
Assing was among seven persons detained following Jaggesar’s death on October 28 outside a mini-mart on the Valencia Old Road. He was not charged with the killing.