5 full-fledged SoEs

Trinidad and Tobago has experienced five full-fledged states of emergency (SoE) since it became independent in 1962, only one of which is because of infectious disease.
There was one limited SoE when then-House Speaker Occah Seapaul was put under house arrest on August 3, 1995.
On August 7, the Government lifted the limited SoE it had imposed to remove her from office.
First and second SoEs
Historical texts note the first SoE was declared on April 21, 1970 and ended on November 20, 1970.
Then, chief servant Makandal Daaga and other members of the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) leadership were detained on Nelson Island and at the Royal Jail, Port of Spain, following a series of protests throughout the country which became known as the Black Power Revolution.
Protests were due to a series of factors, among them the escalating rate of unemployment. Protesters had called on the Dr Eric Williams government to treat its citizenry equally.
As support throughout the country grew rapidly, NJAC continued organising protests, which led to the government calling another SoE on October 19, 1971.
The Government lifted the state of emergency on June 30, 1972.
The third SoE
The third SoE was imposed in 1990 following a bloody attempted coup staged by members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen led by Imam Yasin Abu Bakr on July 27, against the then-National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government.
The Jamaat took control of the Parliament and detained then-Prime Minister ANR Robinson, Cabinet members and staff.
Additionally, insurgents took over and commandeered State-owned TV station TTT) and the building housing police administration was bombed.
An SoE was declared on July 28, 1990.
On August 1, 1990, some 114 members of the Jamaat surrendered to the military.
The SoE was lifted on December 9, 1990.
The fourth SoE
On August 22, 2011, a controversial SoE was imposed by then-Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The initial reasoning was that crime was out of control.
A 15-day limited SoE was imposed.
Persad-Bissessar said no single factor triggered her decision to declare the SoE but pointed to an anticipated spike in serious crime after 11 people were murdered in 48 hours in mid-August of 2011.
On September 4, 2011, Parliament approved an extension of the SoE for a period of three months. This time, government indicated to the public that law enforcement had foiled an assassination plot against Persad-Bissessar on November 24, 2011.
The government ended the SoE on December 5, 2011.
More than 7,000 individuals were arrested and incarcerated.
A number of them sued the State and were compensated.
The fifth SoE
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced on May 15 that a SoE would be implemented to curb the rate of infections and deaths.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC said the PM acted within the law since the Constitution does make mention of the current health situation.
Quoting from Section 8 of the Constitution, he said, “the President may from time to time make a proclamation declaring that a state of public emergency exists”.
“A proclamation made by the President under subsection (1)shall not be effective unless it contains a declaration that the President is satisfied—(a) that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the imminence of a state of war between Trinidad and Tobago and a foreign State; (b) that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the occurrence of any earthquake, hurricane, flood, fire, outbreak of pestilence or of infectious disease, or other calamity whether similar to the foregoing or not.”
Additionally he said, the Constitution makers in 1962 and 1976 envisaged “that the Public Health Ordinance may not be sufficient to deal with an infectious disease or an outbreak of pestilence so they gave the power to the government and by extension the Cabinet to advise the President to issue a proclamation for the declaration of a state of emergency on the basis of an outbreak of an infectious disease”.
Referencing to the last SoE which occurred in 2011 under then-Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, Maharaj said as a result of that, “right now we have cases pending for damages because of a bad SoE. So we really have to act in accordance with the law”.
He said a SoE is no joke since the implications tend to have citizens surrendering their rights for a given period of time and should a SoE be conducted and not followed as outlined under the Constitution then taxpayers will feel the brunt of financial damages.
Daly: SoE no joke
Apart from Maharaj, Martin Daly SC has said a state of emergency is not a tool that can be used at the whim and fancy of legislators.
Speaking with the Sunday Express on May 10, Daly explained that in the present state of this country’s law, the option of having a curfew alone is not realistic since a curfew is one of the Orders that can be made once a SoE is proclaimed.
Daly said mechanisms and strategies being used in other countries cannot just be adopted in T&T, especially when it comes to matters of the Constitution.
Pursuant to this Daly noted a lot of laws in T&T are antiquated and it’s only when something drastic occurs attention is given for review.
“It is a general dereliction of duty of our Parliament that it does not update our laws pro-actively and for some time I have believed when the atmosphere was right they should have attempted to pass legislation dealing with curfews separate from states of emergency, but we have not done it,” he said.
Noting that any amendments or laws to separate a curfew from a SoE “will require a special majority”, Daly said though it may be viewed as negative, “...it can be positively deployed”.
Daly however added that there were disadvantages of declaring a SoE especially when it comes to the infringement of one’s rights.
“First of all the way it is treated here and abroad, it creates a certain atmosphere and secondly the question of suspension of rights. It is not correct to say that all rights have to be suspended due to a state of emergency.
“When a SoE is declared, specific regulations are implemented. You can suspend rights of freedom of association, but you need not suspend other things which don’t have anything to do with healthcare,” he said.