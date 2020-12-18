5 million fleeing crisis face stricter border controls

A MAN who twice committed acts of indecent assault against a first year pupil has been found guilty of the crimes.

Michael Inniss, who was 30 years at the time of the offences, will be sentenced in the new year. The State will petition the court that after serving a term of imprisonment he is to be registered with the sex offenders’ registry.

The girl, who is now 20 years old, gave evidence during the judge-alone trial which began in October before Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor.