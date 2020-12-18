5 million fleeing crisis face stricter border controls

More than five million people have fled Venezuela because of the ongoing political and economic crisis.
Trinidad, which is just seven miles (11.2 kilometres) away from Venezuelan by sea, has seen thousands of people fleeing here. There are also allegations that a human trafficking ring exists.
However, Trinidad and Tobago is not the only country grappling with an influx of illegal Venezuelans.
Neighbouring countries of Colombia, Peru and Brazil have Venezuelans flocking there by the tens of thousands, also forcing the Governments of those countries to tighten border controls.
Venezuela’s 2020 population is estimated at 28,435,940 people at mid-year, according to UN data.
Colombia
Colombia has a population of about 50 million, and every day Venezuelans have been going there.
In 2018, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced his government would strengthen controls at the border.
Speaking at the border town of Cucuta, which is connected by a pedestrian bridge to Venezuela, Santos said he would deploy 3,000 new security personnel to patrol the two countries’ porous land border.
He added the government would stop distributing day passes that allow Venezuelans to enter Colombia to buy food, medical supplies and other necessities.
Some 1.3 million people registered for this card.
With the numbers increasing despite border controls, the Government implemented new policies.
In February this year, the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said it welcomed the Colombian government’s announcement of the creation of two new special stay permits (PEP) that seek to benefit more than 100,000 Venezuelans by allowing them to stay and work in the country.
Colombia is host to more than 1.6 million Venezuelans, of whom more than half, almost 60 per cent, lack regular status.
The two new special stay permits announced by Colombia this week are expected to benefit Venezuelans who entered Colombia before November 29, 2019, with stamped passports, as well as those currently in an irregular situation but holding an offer of employment for a period of at least two months, up to a maximum of two years.
Venezuelans receiving the new special stay permits will therefore be able to regularise their situation in the country, receive wages and be covered by Colombian labour laws. They will also be able to enrol in and benefit from the national social security and healthcare system.
The UNHCR said Venezuelans going to Colombia were now increasingly poor and middle-class people who crossed the border by car, bus and foot.
Peru
Peru is also the new home to thousands of Venezuelans.
The population of Peru is 32 million.
In June 2019, Peru tightened its borders and imposed new rules.
Under the new rules, migrants must have passports and visas before entering Peru.
However, asylum seekers are not required to have passports under international law, providing poor Venezuelans with a way around the changes.
Reuters reported that a record 4,700 asylum claims were filed in Peru in June 2019, part of more than 8,000 Venezuelans who entered the country that day, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.
Peru is home to some 800,000 Venezuelan migrants, the government says—the second-largest population outside Colombia.
In August 2020, according to a BBC report, Peru is letting thousands of Venezuelan health workers who fled their country join the Peruvian health system during the coronavirus pandemic.
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra signed a decree which exempts qualified foreign doctors and nurses from having to validate their degrees.
Peru has more than 430,000 cases of coronavirus and its health service has been struggling.
Brazil
Brazil has also implemented border controls and policies to assist Venezuelans.
Brazil has a population of 210 million.
In January 2020, Reuters said the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched a programme to help tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants settle in Brazil for the long-term.
USAID officials said the agency will provide $4 million to fund the programme that will facilitate access to formal employment, business training and language courses to ease the economic and social integration of Venezuelans.
It said of the 4.6 million Venezuelans who have fled the political and economic crisis in their country, almost 900,000 have crossed the border into Brazil since 2018.
They are still entering Brazil at an average rate of 500 a day, the Brazilian government says.
The programme backed by USAID and IOM will complement Brazil’s Army-run domestic push to move Venezuelan immigrants to cities further south of Roraima where there are more opportunities for sustainable work and a new life.
The programme, called Economic Integration of Vulnerable Nationals from Venezuela in Brazil, was launched in Brasilia by John Barsa, USAID assistant administrator for Latin America. It is not a long-term solution, but provides needed help until stability returns to Venezuela.
While there are relief measures, there is concern about the number of children entering Brazil.
According to the The Guardian in the UK, Brazilian authorities say they are witnessing the arrival of more and more unaccompanied minors.
Between July and December last year, at least 422 Venezuelan children and teenagers entered Brazil through its northern border without their parents or guardians, according to the public defender’s office. Some were as young as 11.
A recent report by the Venezuelan investigative news website Armando.info said 25,000 unaccompanied minors had left since 2015, mostly for Colombia and Brazil.
The surge in arrivals has been such that the UN’s agency for children, UNICEF, recently opened two homes in Boa Vista, the nearest major city to the border, to cater specifically to young migrants.