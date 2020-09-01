The Covid-19 death toll continues to rise with five more deaths recorded yesterday.
The Ministry of Health reported the new deaths in its twice-daily updates, revealing that two were elderly males, two elderly females and one an adult female. All were said to have co-morbidities.
The death toll from the virus now stands at 27 with 19 of those deaths occurring in the last two weeks.
Additionally, 38 new cases were reported yesterday with one person having tested positive in Tobago. The total number of confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 1,797.
The ministry said the new cases are the results of samples taken during the period August 23 to August 30 and not representative of cases over the past day only.
T&T has now logged 1,660 new Covid-19 cases since the start of the second phase of the virus on July 21.
One thousand and sixty-three of those cases are still active while 685 persons have recovered and been discharged.
As of yesterday evening, there were 80 patients still hospitalised with six in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Fourteen more persons were expected to be processed for admission yesterday while 962 patients are being monitored under home quarantine.
Seven patients are in step-down facilities.
The ministry said a total of 23,934 samples have been submitted for testing to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), The University of the West Indies (The UWI) testing site and other local sites for testing.