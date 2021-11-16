5 murders take toll to 376

ON the eve of the state of emergency being lifted today and concerns from several quarters over the possible effect of increasing crime, five people were murdered between Monday night and yesterday morning.
Four of the victims were shot dead while a woman was chopped to death.
In addition, three men and another woman remained hospitalised up to yesterday evening after they, too, were shot and injured in two of the incidents.
The latest spate of killings, which took place in Morvant, Tunapuna and Valencia, has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 376 compared to 358 for the corresponding period last year.
Three of the victims have been identified as Jabari Williams, Jase Randy Phillip and Emmanuel Peters.
Police did not release the identities of the other two victims until late yesterday evening. They are 27-year-old Shameel Primus, a “PH” taxi driver, and 33-year-old Abigail Lewis.
The first shooting took place at Pelican Extension, Morvant, shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators said residents in the area reported hearing a series of loud explosions and when officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force arrived at the scene, they found Williams and two other men at the side of the road nursing gunshot wounds.
They were taken to hospital by police but Williams was pronounced dead on arrival.
Just a few houses away from where that incident had taken place two other people were killed around 1 a.m.
Officers said the victims—a man, who was said to be a “PH” taxi driver and a woman—were at their Celestine Trace home when they were murdered.
Investigators said residents heard gunshots but did not venture out because of the curfew restrictions. However, they telephoned police who later entered the home and found the woman lying on a bed with multiple chop wounds.
The man was lying on the floor next to the bed. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene, said police. Their identities are yet to be released.
Bullets like rain
Over in Tunapuna, officers reported that around 9.45 p.m., Phillip, 45, who lived at Bastia Trace, Moruga, was in the company of a woman and another man identified as Shazim Hadibodean, 20, at Upper First Trace, Maingot Road, when four men armed with high-powered rifles approached from the John’s Hill area and opened fire.
The woman ran from the scene, but later returned to find Phillip riddled with gunshot wounds. He died on the spot.
Hadibodean was shot to the right shoulder, while the woman was shot in one of her hands, said police.
Officers said they found a total of 147 spent 5.56 and 9mm bullet casings at the scene. They believe the gunmen’s initial target was Hadibodean.
And in Valencia, police said around 10 a.m. yesterday the sound of gunfire was heard by residents at Bertram Trace before they found Peters dead at the side of the road.
No motive has as yet been established for his killing.
Joint patrols
On Monday evening Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, in an interview with the Express, said, with the lifting of the SoE, the Police Service will be joining forces with members of the Defence Force to curb any potential increase in criminal activities.
Jacob pointed out the TTPS was involved in meetings with the Defence Force at the weekend to strategise a way going forward when the SoE is lifted and with the upcoming Christmas season.
“While the Defence Force usually works with the TTPS for Christmas, we saw it necessary to start the collaboration early with the lifting of SoE and enhancing the crime plan to deal with any criminal activity, so we have a plan and we are ready,’ he stated.