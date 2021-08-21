5 shot dead in Carapo

FIVE men were found shot dead in Carapo late yesterday afternoon.
Police on the scene described the murders as an ambush.
The victims were identified as Avinash Sookraj, 32; Russel Poon, 53; Rajesh Pooran, 54; Ryan Sookraj, 47; and Jimmy Sem Poon, 26.
Police said they were told the Poons were nephew and uncle, and the five were friends.
All were shot in the head.
Police said that around 4.35 p.m., they received an anonymous call about the incident, which took place off Race Course Road in Carapo.
Northern Division Task Force officers arrived on the scene and were directed to a bushy area, where they found the first two men.
Police said they found two others about 120 feet (36 metres) away. About 600 feet (183 metres) away, police found the body of the fifth man in a shed.
DJ killed in BMW
A sixth murder was recorded last night in Curepe.
The victim, identified as “DJ Kervon Pressplay”, was shot in his BMW vehicle on the Eastern Main Road, Curepe, last night.
His car crashed into a maxi-taxi.
Police said they had no information that this murder and the ones in Carapo were linked.
The murder toll for 2021 stood at 234 last night.