5 shot dead

Five men have been murdered in separate incidents in North and South Trinidad, bringing the murder toll to 43 for 2021.
The comparative murder figure for the same period in 2020 was 76.
In the North, the three deaths followed shooting incidents in St Joseph and Maracas on Tuesday night.
The deceased have been identified as Malcolm Richardson, 25, Ronell Scotland, 27, and Russell Du Bois, 34.
Scotland and Du Bois, who were both from La Rue Pomme Road Extension, Maracas, St Joseph, were killed in the same incident.
Another man, 30-year-old Jean Luke Joseph, was seriously wounded.
The Express was told that about 7.23 p.m. on Tuesday, police were informed of a shooting along La Rue Pomme Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that three men were lying on the ground. They all appeared to have been shot.
The officers transported the injured men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Scotland was pronounced dead on arrival at 7.40 p.m. by Dr Rampaul.
Du Bois died just under two hours later.
Up to last night, Joseph was said to be in a serious condition.
Crime scene investigators recovered 15 spent 5.56mm shell casings, 11 spent 9mm shell casings, and one fragment.
A team of officers from the Northern Division, including Cpl Griffith, WPC Reebar, PC Thomas, PC Fuentes, and WPC Baptiste, among others, responded.
In an unrelated incident, Malcolm Richardson, of Clarence Circular, Mon Repos Road, Morvant, was gunned down about 9.50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police were told that Richardson was walking along the roadway to his home when a man dressed in a black hoodie and black three-quarter pants accosted him and shot him.
He managed to run some 80 feet away before collapsing.
The gunman followed the injured man, stood over him, and shot him while on the ground and then fled the scene.
When officers arrived, Richardson was already dead.
Sgt Hosein and W-Sgt Aguilera led a team of officers including PC Moses, PC Dwarika, PC Ali, PC Fuentes, and more.
South killings
In the South, two men were shot dead in separate incidents early yesterday, one at a private party and the other at his home.
An anonymous caller reported that a man was shot in the face at an apartment building in San Fernando around 1 a.m.
The victim was identified as 24-year-old Jameil Scipio.
Police said Scipio was in the living room at his apartment at the Roy Joseph Housing Scheme when a hooded gunman entered.
His 17-year-old cousin was sitting nearby.
Police said the gunman opened the unlocked front door, walked up to Scipio, pointed a gun at his face and fired one shot.
Scipio collapsed on the floor and the gunman ran out of the building.
The teenage girl raised an alarm and residents assisted in taking Scipio to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead ten minutes later.
Scipio was shot in the left side of his face.
The Express visited the area yesterday but no one was willing to speak about the shooting.
A tenant told the Express that Scipio lived with his father.
Residents said they heard a gunshot and saw a man running from the scene. His face was covered with a bandana.
Private party shooting
The second shooting happened at Chin Fong Alley Road, Sobo Village in La Brea.
Police said a group of men were liming at a private party at an apartment building when gunmen entered around 3 a.m.
The men opened fire on the group, hitting three men.
Residents heard the gunshots and contacted the La Brea police.
Police said three men suffered gunshot wounds about the body and one—Aaron Ifill of Cocoyea—died.
Relatives were reluctant to speak with the media about the shooting.
The wounded men were identified as Quincy Sobers and Keron Todd, both from La Brea.
They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.
No suspects were detained in both incidents.
Homicide Bureau Region III officers are investigating.