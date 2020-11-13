corona

Fifty more people have contracted the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the ministry noted that of the 50 new ­cases, 20 are from a cluster of ­cases within the prison system, and one is a recently repatriated person.

However, no new deaths due to the virus were reported yesterday, so the death toll remains at 111. T&T last ­recorded a Covid-19 death on November 5.

Since Covid-19 arrived in the country on March 12, 5,980 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 526 active Covid-19 cases. Thirty-three positive patients are hospitalised.

At the Couva Hospital there are 22 patients (four in ICU), while at the Caura Hospital there are ten patients.

One patient remains at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort.

No patients are at the Arima, Augustus Long, St Ann’s and Scarborough hospitals.

At step-down facilities, there are 29 patients—18 at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, and 11 at The UWI campus in Debe.

The ministry said two more people were discharged from public health facilities, while there are 24 additional recovered community cases.

At State quarantine facili­ties there are 158 patients, while 414 people are self-­isolating at home.

To date, 5,343 ­people have recovered from the virus.

