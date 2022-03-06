54,000 sign petition to fire Paria Fuel’s board

The petition calling for the dismissal of the board and management of Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd had gathered over 54,000 signatures as of yesterday afternoon.
The person behind the petition, attorney Vanessa Soobrattie, believes the people of Trinidad and Tobago have the power to demand that the officials step aside to ensure there is some independent integrity in the investigation into the diving tragedy.
A five-member team has been tasked with probing the February 25 diving tragedy which led to the death of four of five LMCS Ltd divers who were contracted by Paria to undertake underwater maintenance on a sea pipe.
The dead divers are Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Ali Jnr.
Christopher Boodram was rescued and hospitalised.
The team is led by attorney Shiv Sharma and comprises members Gregory Wilson, a professional sub-sea specialist; Eugene Tiah, who recently retired as executive chairman, Energy and Industrial Gases Business Unit, Massy Energy; and a representative each from British Petroleum (BP) and Shell, who are yet to be named.
There have also been calls by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and the Opposition for top Paria officials to step aside.
In an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Soobrattie said the investigation will be compromised and biased if the management stays in place.
“I had to start the petition because we cannot have an independent investigation being conducted whilst the perpetrators are in office amongst the evidence and nobody knows what is going on in Paria.
“The people have more power than we are led to believe,” she said.
Sleepless since tragedy
Who is Vanessa Soobrattie and why has she undertaken to bring change?
In response to questions from the Sunday Express, Soobrattie said she is a citizen who has not slept properly since Friday 25, when the incident occurred, and she hopes the petition can provoke change.
This is the first time she has voiced her concerns on a national level.
“I have never served in public life. I do not have any political affiliation. I believe service to mankind is service to God. I never aspired to have a political career,” she said, when asked if she is politically affiliated with any party.
Soobrattie said she grew up in Chaguanas, where she also currently works and resides.
She has been a practising attorney for 11 years, primarily in the areas of property law, family law, civil litigation and industrial relations matters.
She comes from a close-knit family. Her mother, a homemaker, died in 2009.
Soobrattie who has two elder siblings, a brother and a sister, said she considers her three nephews and three nieces as her own.
Her law studies started in 2006, and in 2009 she completed her law degree.
She said she qualified to attend Hugh Wooding Law School, but opted to complete her postgraduate education at Manchester Metropolitan University.
When she returned to Trinidad, she was called to the Bar in 2011 by one of her mentors—Devesh Maharaj.
She worked thereafter for about six years with another mentor—Vishnu Deonarine.
She has been a sole practitioner since 2018.
Human approach
Asked what motivated her to start the petition, she said the situation that unfolded on February 25 is both disastrous and inhumane.
“What I assumed was a common sense and human approach to the situation clearly is not so for everyone. If we could live in a society where we have people in authority that don’t care about preserving life over funds, then is this a sustainable society for the people?” she asked.
Asked if she has confidence there would be a thorough investigation now that an investigative team has been appointed, Soobrattie said her personal opinion is that there will be some bias.
“The extent of the bias I am unsure of. But the State owns Paria and the said State has appointed a team of persons and it is possible these persons are aligned with the State one way or the other, whether through their employers or otherwise,” she said.
“My main concern about the probe is that even if the investigative team commits to a fair and diligent process, the credibility of the evidence could potentially be compromised because the board and management of Paria refused to resign pending the outcome of the investigation.
“If the evidence is creatively compiled by the board of Paria and submitted to the team, then the recommendation of the team could still be unfair or prejudiced,” she said.
She said it would have been ideal for a foreign investigative team to be appointed to ensure independence in the investigation.
Privacy and grieving
Soobrattie said her thoughts have been on the divers and how they must have been waiting and praying to be rescued.
“I have not slept since Friday (February 25) properly. I am only thinking of these divers praying and believing that Paria would send help for them when, instead, orders were being given to prevent assistance from reaching them,” she said.
“I am not related to the divers or their families by blood, but by humanity,” she added.
She said she has not had any direct contact with the divers’ families and respects their privacy and time to grieve.
Soobrattie said in her heart she thinks more could have been done to rescue the divers.
“So much more could have been done to attempt to rescue these divers, alive. But what angers me is that the board of Paria decided on its own that these men can’t be alive based on probability and moved the effort from rescue to recovery when no bodies were yet seen,” she said.
“The equivalent of this would be if we decided to stop searching for a missing person because we assume they were dead.
“Paria seemed ready to just move on from this incident as if it’s four pieces of rock in the pipeline and not people’s sons, fathers or brothers in there.
“My father is also a certified diver of over 40 years and he explained to me the options a certified diver could have used in such a situation to effect rescue. Paria did nothing,” she added.
Asked how she felt about the petition hitting more than 50,000 signatures, Soobrattie said she was encouraged.
“I believed the board might have an ounce of conscience left after the incident. It would have been better for the board to resign, as it would have indicated that there was nothing to hide or to prejudice the investigation. Their decision to stay is sending a negative impression of Paria and its actions to the public, not a positive one as the Minister of Energy believes,” she said.
Next stop, Parliament
Questioned on how many signatures she hopes to achieve and what’s next with respect to the petition, Soobrattie responded: “The number of signatures should be equivalent to the extent of hurt the divers, families and the population felt and continue to feel.
“But it gained over 50,000 signatures in four days which almost surpassed one of the EU’s most successful petitions which was started there when members of the EU population could not vote in an EU election.”
“Change.org highlights this petition as one of its most successful to date. Yet the board of Paria is unmoved. I will close the Petition in due course but I intend to issue a letter on behalf of the signatories to the Minister of Energy for consideration,” she added.
Soobrattie said she also intends to submit the petition to the Parliament, with the hope that a debate can be triggered.
“But how successful that debate would be is also questionable. If the minister and the board don’t believe that 50,000 citizens, which said citizens should be considered its real employers, is enough to convince the board to step down, then I am uncertain whether a parliamentary debate will change the opinion. But it would be worth a try,” she added.