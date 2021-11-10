Since the reopening of schools to pupils in Forms Four to Six, at least 55 persons in the school environment have tested positive for Covid-19.
This was confirmed by epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds at yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference.
Schools reopened for the Forms Four - Six cohort on October 4, but only vaccinated pupils were being allowed back to the physical classroom at that time.
The decision to allow only vaccinated pupils back out was subsequently reversed and unvaccinated pupils were allowed to resume physical classes from October 25.
Questioned on how many cases had been confirmed at schools since the reopening, Hinds said up to November 5, 55 cases had been detected across seven education districts.
He gave a breakdown as follows:
Port of Spain and environs - five
St George East - 16
North Eastern - 12 confirmed
Caroni - three
St Patrick - seven
Victoria - five
South Eastern - seven
Hinds did not say how many of the 55 confirmed cases were pupils or staff.
He said he did not have data on how many schools were affected or whether those confirmed positive were vaccinated or unvaccinated. He however said the Ministry of Education would provide further information subsequently.
Several schools have reported confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the reopening.
Last week, Iere High School in Siparia confirmed that two siblings at the school as well as two members of staff had tested positive for the virus, prompting more than 60 persons to be quarantined.
This week Bishop Anstey/Trinity College East was also shut down for sanitisation after two members of staff tested positive for the virus.
Classes suspended in Tobago
Meanwhile, classes at Bishop’s High and Signal Hill Secondary Schools in Tobago were suspended yesterday due to concerns related to Covid-19. Both schools remained closed to facilitate sanitisation.
All face-to-face classes for Forms 4-6 at Signal Hill have been suspended until further notice. The school has reverted to online classes until further notice.
While face-to-face classes were also suspended at Bishop’s High School yesterday, the school will reopen to Forms Four-Six pupils today, according to the Division of Education.
“What is adding a bit to the confusion is the inconsistency in the testing, waiting for results and then to commence the contact tracing, where schools would then be informed as to where there would be increased risks,” Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago officer Brandon Roberts said.
He said he is hopeful for more timely results from the health authorities in Tobago. “We are also hoping that the health team would be as ‘crisp’ as with their testing and communication with the schools, as no one looks forward to the continued disruptions. However once we are able to get the information out as quickly as possible, things can be put in place,” he said.
There is also a concern associated with Covid-19 at the Roxborough Secondary school, where a janitor is suspected of testing positive for the virus last weekend. Some parents reached out to the Express, saying one section of the school was sanitised and the institution remains open and while this is happening some teachers have reverted to online classes.