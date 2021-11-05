57 deaths, 1,252 new cases in five days

In just five days, 57 people have died from the Covid-19 virus and 1,252 new infections have been recorded.
The Ministry of Health reported 14 additional Covid-19 deaths yesterday.
Among them was a 60-year-old man with pre-existing medical conditions.
The 14 deaths were as follows:
• six elderly men
• five elderly women
• one middle-aged man
• one middle-aged woman
• one young woman
Seven of the patients had multiple co-morbidities, including a mix of diabetes and obesity while three persons had either diabetes or morbid obesity.
Four patients had no known co-morbidities.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 1,753 people have succumbed to the virus. Of this figure, 103 occurred in Tobago.
The ministry also reported 140 Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing T&T’s Covid-19 count to 58,581. There are now 5,185 active cases of the virus.
The ministry said 30 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 154 recovered community cases, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 51,643.
A total of 337 positive patients currently hospitalised.
Of the 77 patients at Couva Hospital, 25 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 14 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Four people are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
VACCINATION: To date, 625,832 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 36,149 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
A total of 610,852 people are fully vaccinated.