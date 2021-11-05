57 deaths, 1,252 new cases in five days

coronavirus

In just five days, 57 people have died from the Covid-19 virus and 1,252 new infections have been recorded.

The Ministry of Health reported 14 additional Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Among them was a 60-year-old man with pre-existing medical conditions.

The 14 deaths were as follows:

• six elderly men

• five elderly women

• one middle-aged man

• one middle-aged woman

• one young woman

Seven of the patients had multiple co-morbidities, including a mix of diabetes and obesity while three persons had either diabetes or morbid obesity.

Four patients had no known co-morbidities.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 1,753 people have succumbed to the virus. Of this figure, 103 occurred in Tobago.

The ministry also reported 140 Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing T&T’s Covid-19 count to 58,581. There are now 5,185 active cases of the virus.

The ministry said 30 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 154 recovered community cases, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 51,643.

A total of 337 positive patients currently hospitalised.

Of the 77 patients at Couva Hospital, 25 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 14 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Four people are in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

VACCINATION: To date, 625,832 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 36,149 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A total of 610,852 people are fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nurses against Covid vaccine discrimination in ICU wards

Nurses against Covid vaccine discrimination in ICU wards

The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) says it does not support any form of discrimination in the provision of Covid-19 treatment and has called on its membership to continue providing quality care to all patients.

This comes following comments made by TTRNA head Idi Stuart who said he was in support of allocating limited Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to persons who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, if a choice had to be made.

57 deaths, 1,252 new cases in five days

57 deaths, 1,252 new cases in five days

In just five days, 57 people have died from the Covid-19 virus and 1,252 new infections have been recorded.

The Ministry of Health reported 14 additional Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Among them was a 60-year-old man with pre-existing medical conditions.

+3
‘Treat our women like gems’

‘Treat our women like gems’

Religious leaders have registered their angst at the murder of women, the latest being 26-year-old Kezia Jeneka Guerra.

Guerra’s body was discovered on Thursday in a shallow grave near a river off Santa Barbara Road in Maracas, St Joseph. She had been reported missing by her boyfriend on Sunday night.

Woman shot dead in Sangre Grande

Woman shot dead in Sangre Grande

A woman and her brother were ambushed near their Sangre Grande home on Thursday night leaving the mother of two dead and the man wounded.

Police said around 9.30 p.m., Roxanne Warren, 39, and her brother, Russell Warren, 29, both of Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande were seated in a car driven by Miguel Blackburn.

As the car turned onto Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande, a man dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of grey pants stepped out from the side of the road and opened fire on the back of the car.

$70m needed to repair cathedral in PoS

$70m needed to repair cathedral in PoS

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley has appealed to the public for donations to help restore the 200-year-old Holy Trinity Cathedral on Hart Street in Port of Spain to its former glory.

The Cathedral, which is a National Heritage Site Asset of the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago, sustained interior and exterior structural damage during the 6.9 earthquake of 2018.

Recommended for you