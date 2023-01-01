57 women killed in 2022

FIFTY-SEVEN women were murdered in 2022.
This figure is based on statistics obtained by the Sunday Express from the T&T Police Service Crime and Problem Analysis Branch.
Fifteen of these killings were the result of domestic violence; while ten were the result of gang-related activities.
With 57 murders reported, the number of women killed over the last six years from violent confrontations was pushed to 307.
In 2017, there were 496 murders, 52 of which were women; in 2018, there were 518 murders and 47 female victims; in 2019, there were 539 murders and 64 female victims; in 2020, there were 399 murders of which 54 were women; and in 2021 there were 448 murders of which 33 were women.
For 2022, up to yesterday, there had been 602 murders; 57 of them were women.
This represented an estimated 9.46 per cent of total deaths.
Criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad told the Sunday Express in November that while every death was a tragic and unfortunate incident, the statistics showed that annually, the number of women killed has remained consistent during this six-year period—an estimated ten per cent a year.