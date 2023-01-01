57 women killed in 2022

Tobago youngsters Anthonio Hackett and Jayvorn Horsford shot into the spotlight in 2022 for an act of honesty that many considered to be extraordinary.

The boys stumbled upon a purse containing more than $5,000 while riding their bicycles through the Pigeon Point Heritage Park on October 30.

Rather than keeping the large sum of money, they opted to return the purse and all its contents to its rightful owner.