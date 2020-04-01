Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says 59 COVID-19 patients at the Couva Hospital will be transferred to another facility to wait out the remainder of their quarantine.
He was responding to patients’ complaints about the conditions under which they are being treated at Couva.
The Express reported the concerns of several patients yesterday who said they were “being held like prisoners against their will” although they believed they were healthy and claimed to be asymptomatic for as many as 12 days.
The patients said they were unable to move about freely, and were confined to a small space.
They also complained about the food they were being provided, saying they were given, at times, four slices of dry bread with a single boiled egg.
The patients said they wanted to be tested and allowed to go home.
Questioned about the issue during a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, Parasram said the majority of the patients at Couva have mild to no symptoms.
Of the 75 patients there, 59 do not need any substantial medical attention, he said.
He said options are being explored to move the 59 out of the Couva hospital to a more appropriate setting, which would also free up space at the facility for more critical patients. “We are trying to get the persons that are well, the symptom-free persons that are recovering, out of Couva. Had it not been that they were contagious, in a normal hospital setting they would have been discharged.”
Contagious disease
However, the CMO said they could not be allowed to leave, as they can still transmit the virus to others.
“They have to recognise that they have a contagious disease. We have to make sure that they can’t spread it to the rest of the population before we discharge them.
“There are protocols to do so which we have to follow, otherwise we run the risk of letting them out prematurely and they infect their families and everyone else,” he said.
He said the criteria for release would be for the patients to return two negative tests.
“That particular group—we are looking at them for seven days to see if they get to the stage of no symptoms. And as soon as they do that—I have spoken to the director to test and see if they are negative—and if they are, we will do a second swab.”
This second swab is to be done 24 hours after the test results from the first sample. If the results are negative, the patients will be allowed to go home.
Parasram did not address the claims about insufficient and sub-standard food. However, when asked if patients’ families would be allowed to deliver food to them, he said no visitors would be allowed.
“It is a restricted zone because it is an infectious-disease hospital at this point, so there are greater restrictions than a normal hospital.”
Addressing patients’ complaints about the hospital being too cold, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the temperature levels must be at a certain limit to ensure the comfort of healthcare workers who are suited up in several layers of personal protective equipment.
“If we raise the temperature in Couva to accommodate the patients, then the healthcare workers who are there to protect the patients and serve the patients, they will be terribly uncomfortable,” he said.
Deyalsingh said this will mean shorter shifts and usage of more PPE.
“So the point has to go out–this is a very different situation. All of us are going to have to do a little bit of giving. All of us are going to have to do a little taking. It is not ideal, but we have to come to a happy medium where we look after the interest of both the patient and the healthcare worker,” he said.