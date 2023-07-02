$.5m cheque blocked

ON May 5, 2023, a businessman issued a cheque for $550,000 to former United National Congress (UNC) Youth Arm chair Kaveesh Siewdial.
On May 25, Siewdial was warmly embraced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other People’s National Movement officials at a public meeting in San Fernando where he received high praise for crossing the floor to the PNM.
After he attended the meeting, the PNM issued a release welcoming Siewdial, which stated, “The PNM warmly welcomes Kaveesh Siewdial, one of its newest members, and we continue to welcome and embrace all citizens who want the best governance for Trinidad and Tobago and its people.”
When a photograph of the cheque surfaced on social media recently there was speculation as to whether the money was an inducement for Siewdial to join the PNM.
Armed with the photograph of the cheque, the Sunday Express last week contacted Siewdial, who first denied knowledge of it, then went on to assure that no inducements were offered to him whatsoever to join the PNM.
A photograph of the cheque for $550,000 from Lennard’s Hardware and Construction Ltd of Woodbrook has been circulating on social media.
There was also a short video and photographs of Siewdial meeting with Government Minister Kazim Hosein, which prompted speculation that Siewdial was paid to join the PNM.
Siewdial served as UNC youth arm chair from 2019 to 2023 and in March this year he resigned from the UNC and as an employee at the office of Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo.
He’s now unemployed.
Siewdial denies
money to leave UNC
The Sunday Express contacted Siewdial via WhatsApp on Thursday and sent him a photograph of the cheque along with questions.
Siewdial denied knowledge of the cheque and said he was never offered any money to leave the UNC.
“I have not received any payments or inducements to join the PNM. It was never paid. Nothing was deposited or used. I can give you a read out off (sic) of my bank statement. I have no cheque in my possession and my bank acct can support that,” he stated.
Siewdial went on to allege that he had received death threats.
The Sunday Express asked if the alleged threats were related to the cheque and whether it was because there is the perception he was bought.
“I was not bought. I have (not) received any ‘offers’ or inducements to join the PNM. I made that decision by myself,” he stated.
Pressed as to why a cheque would be issued in his name, he responded, “Maam, I cannot answer that, but I do know for a FACT that I do not hold any cheque for that amount or received anything,”
The Express then spoke to Siewdial on the phone.
He said he was surprised about the cheque, adding, “I can give you my bank statements to show that nothing has been sent into my bank account, I have not received any sort of inducements by the PNM when I went there to better young people preferably, to better their standards of living.”
Asked further questions about the cheque, Siewdial said he was confused and reiterated that he could provide his bank information.
“I am more than willing to provide a bank statement to show you that is totally false,” he said.
Questioned on whether he knew businessman Ian Lennard who issued the cheque, Siewdial said, “I would have met him a couple times through cricket but other than that, no.”
Asked again how a cheque came to be made out in his name, he said, “I myself would like to know.”
Death threats
Siewdial said on Tuesday night someone left a threatening note on his gate and he made a report about the threat to the Cunupia police station.
“They asked for a hard drive that I would have stored information on in terms of meetings and stuff like that and they also indicated that if anyone else were to cross the floor, I would be held responsible,” he said.
He said there was a bullet in the envelope accompanying the hand written threat.
The note threatened that if anyone else crossed to the UNC, “the bullet will end up in his brain”.
Siewdial said officers from the Cunupia police station visited his home and took a statement.
He said, prior to this, he made a report to the police about harassment and threatening phone calls on May 31, 2023.
“But this level now is frightening because the note they would have left included personal stuff that I alone would have known,” he said, adding that there was information on his family members and their times of movement in the note.
Siewdial said he believes the threats are politically motivated.
He said he joined the PNM because he believes the party has opportunities and programmes for the youth through programmes with the Ministry of Youth Development.
He said he was currently campaigning for the PNM in the marginal local government corporations, including Sangre Grande.
Asked how many bank accounts he held, Siewdial said one.
On Friday, Siewdial sent the Sunday Express a photograph of his bank account dated June 30, 2023 which reflected a balance of $7.18.
Lennard: I pulled
back the money
On Thursday, the Sunday Express also contacted businessman Ian Lennard via telephone and he immediately confirmed that he had issued the cheque to Siewdial.
“I am just trying to get back that cheque from him now because when I issued the cheque I pulled back out the money,” he said.
Asked if he had given Siewdial the cheque in hand, Lennard said he did.
Questioned why he would pay Siewdial such a hefty sum and whether he was an expert in a field and was doing some work for him, Lennard explained that he has been in the construction business and the Government owes him money.
He said Siewdial had given him the assurance that he could help him (Lennard) get monies that were owed to him and so he made the cheque to Siewdial.
Lennard said he however felt that Siewdial was “shady” and he took a decision to stop the payment and block the cheque.
He said he has been owed money from the Government for work done for a long time, adding that the cheque has absolutely nothing to do with any political party and was not a form of inducement.
He said he has been in business for many years and is an honest man who was simply trying to get monies owed to him.
Siewdial: PNM not involved
The Sunday Express yesterday contacted Siewdial via phone and indicated to him that Lennard had confirmed that he made a cheque in his (Siewdial’s) name and had given it to him.
He responded: “I did ask to see the payments that were owed to him but nothing was acted upon.”
Asked if he gave Lennard assurances that the monies owed to him by the Government would be paid, Siewlal said, “No, no assurances were given.”
Pressed again about the cheque, he said, “No, I never collected it, I never received it, it was never deposited or cashed or anything like that.”
Siewdial said he knows that Lennard was unwell and had recently left a hospital so he did not get a chance to speak to him. Asked again whether he told Lennard he would get monies owed to him from the Government, Siewdial said he did not provide any assurances but instead told Lennard “I would assist”.
He reiterated there was no involvement of the PNM in his communication with Lennard.
Hosein: PNM does not pay bribes
The Sunday Express contacted Minister Hosein yesterday, who said he was not aware of the cheque or the drama surrounding Siewdial.
He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will not tolerate any bribes being paid to anyone for them to cross the floor and there were no inducements made to Siewdial or to any UNC member.
Hosein confirmed that he did meet with Siewdial and admitted he did see the video and photos circulating of their meeting but again he made it clear that no offer of any kind was made to Siewdial.