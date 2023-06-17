$6,000 in coins stolen from Mt St Benedict

Benedict

Police are investigating a report of a robbery at the Mount St Benedict Abbey Church.

st augustine

The incident took place at the church on St John’s Road, St Augustine.

Police were told that about 2.45 p.m. on Tuesday, the building was secured by personnel.

However, about 6 a.m. the following day, Fr John Pereira, who resides at the church, went downstairs and saw the front door was ajar.

Checks were made in various rooms, and it was discovered that two bottles, both containing coins of TT currency amounting to about $6,000, were missing.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC St Clair responded and are continuing enquiries.  

In a statement issued on its social media sites, the Roman Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Port of Spain acknowledged the incident and asked “the faithful to keep the Benedictine Monks and the community in prayer”.

