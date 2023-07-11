ALMOST 12 years after they allegedly murdered three friends in Barrackpore in 2011, the trial against six police officers charged with the capital offences will begin at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain today.
The trial will be heard in-person and will be presided over by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine.
The 12 jurors, who will judge the facts in the case as well as six alternate jurors, were selected during a hearing before the judge yesterday. Beginning at 9.30 a.m., special prosecutor Gilbert Peterson, SC, is expected to deliver the prosecution’s opening statement.
An opening statement is not evidence, but a roadmap of the evidence that the prosecution expects to be led by its witnesses.
It could not be immediately confirmed yesterday if the State will be calling any of its witnesses to testify following the delivery of the opening statement.
Charged with the murders are Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo, along with PCs Ronald Riveiro, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin.
A seventh officer, Nicole Clement, was also charged in connection with the murders but she has since turned State witness.
The officers are accused of murdering Abigail Johnson, 23, Alana Duncan, 28, and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, 26, on July 22, 2011.
It is alleged that the three were in Duncan’s vehicle when they were stopped by police at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Gunness Trace in Barrackpore.
It was alleged that the three shot at the lawmen before the officers returned fire, killing them.
The Judiciary had initially indicated that the trial would have taken place at the O’Meara Judicial Centre in Arima but this was scrapped after senior counsel Israel Khan, lead attorney for the officers, took objection to the proceedings taking place at the location.
Khan had argued that the trial ought to have taken place in the county where the murders were alleged to have occurred.
The trial would then have been held at the San Fernando High Court.
The Judiciary scrapped its plans to have the trial take place at the O’Meara Judicial Centre, and has instead decided to have the matters proceed in Port of Spain.
Khan had criticised the selection of the O’Meara location, saying it was inadequate for the trial and questioned whether the Judiciary was attempting to have it take place “in secret”.
This was because the O’Meara facility was not large enough to accommodate members of the public, including the media, he said.
In May the officers failed in their attempt to be granted bail ahead of the murder trial.
In July last year they had made an application for bail before Justice Norton Jack but the application was denied. They eventually appealed the decision but the appeal court in a majority 2-1 decision on May 30, also dismissed the appeal.
Hearing the challenge were Justices Nolan Bereaux, Maria Wilson and Ronnie Boodoosingh.
While Justices Bereaux and Wilson found the Appeal Court did not have the jurisdiction based on the law to review and/or overturn the decision of the High Court judge, Justice Boodoosingh disagreed.
He, in his dissenting judgment, said he found it was appropriate for the officers to each be granted bail in the sum of $.7 million.
Appearing alongside Khan for the officers are attorneys Ulric Skerrit and Arissa Maharaj while attorney Elaine Greene appears with Peterson for the State.