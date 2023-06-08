The High Court has ordered the Office of the Attorney General to pay in excess of $.6 million to attorney and community activist Kareem Marcelle and his two brothers for wrongful arrest, assault and battery and damage to property.
Making the order yesterday afternoon at the Waterfront Judicial Centre in Port of Spain, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams said the brothers had proven their case on a balance of probabilities and ought to be compensated for the ordeal they faced at the hands of police officers.
The incident that gave rise to the court proceedings took place around 5.30 a.m. on June 27, 2018, when Marcelle and his brothers, Kern and Kevin, were asleep at their Beetham Gardens home.
The lawmen used a sledgehammer to enter their property by destroying three doors to the home, allegedly in search of arms and ammunition, during an exercise in the community.
Nothing illegal was found in the house.
The three brothers were represented by Senior Counsel Larry Lalla and attorney Vashisht Seepersad.
In her ruling, the judge said there were a number of inconsistencies in the evidence of PC Lendel Ogaro, the officer who had obtained the search warrant.
He was the only witness called by the State.
On the other hand, Justice Quinlan-Williams said the evidence of the witnesses called by the trio was compelling and consistent.
Those witnesses were neighbours of the three men.
She questioned why the State did not call any of the other officers who were present during the exercise to testify, in an attempt to corroborate the evidence given by PC Ogaro.
She directed that each of the brothers be awarded $100,000 in damages for the malicious procurement of the warrant by the officer, an additional $100,000 in exemplary damages and a further $6,000 each in special damages—a total of $206,000 each.
The State was also directed to pay their legal costs in excess of $80,000.
All the damages ordered to be paid must be done so with interest from the time the claim was filed in April 2019 to yesterday’s date.
Hate and anger
Following the ruling, Marcelle told reporters his constitutional rights and those of his brothers were trampled upon that morning.
“I felt as if my home, had it been anywhere else in Trinidad and Tobago in an upscale community, that we would not have been met with the amount of hate, the amount of force, the amount of anger.
“I think our constitutional rights were trampled upon, and it was very important for me as a young law student at that time, and now an attorney-at-law, to stand up not only for my family but to stand up for my community, and for so many other persons who for years, in Beetham Gardens and communities like ours where police can come in your house, whether with a warrant or without, and conduct themselves in a manner that ought not to invoke that cry.
“I felt aggrieved, however, we know that the Police Service has some work to do and that this judgment can signal about the professionalism that is expected of the police regardless of which home they want to execute search warrants on,” he said.
Marcelle said he too was joining recent calls made by Justice Frank Seepersad and former police commissioner Gary Griffith that when police officers commit such unlawful acts, they ought to be made to pay out of their own pockets.
“I also want to call upon the Attorney General to look at the procedure and the legislation governing how search warrants are obtained in Trinidad and Tobago, not just by way of legislation but by way of policy decision of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“They ought to be advised that you cannot just wake up one morning and just go by a Justice of the Peace and say, ‘Yes, I swear that I see something’, and you just get a search warrant to go and break down people’s door and put guns by their head and say ‘if you move they will kill them’,” he said.
Treated without dignity
In the claim, Marcelle said at the time he was nude in bed and was threatened by one of the officers, who did not allow him to get dressed before placing him in handcuffs.
He was not even informed why he was being detained, the claim stated.
Marcelle was said to have asked the officers to inspect the warrant they had in their possession, but his request was refused as he was only allowed a brief glance of the document.
He claimed it was only after the officers became aware that he was a law student and scholarship winner that they began treating him with some dignity.
“At this point, Marcelle reiterated that the handcuffs were too tight and a senior officer instructed one of the junior officers to loosen the handcuffs,” even though they had previously refused to do so, the claim stated.
The brothers claimed they were interrogated by police before being released without being charged as nothing illegal was found in their home.
In the lawsuit, the brothers claimed the police officers trespassed on the property as the search warrant used in the raid was maliciously procured.