6 more killings push murders over 400

With the deaths of six men in separate incidents between Wednesday and yesterday in Laventille, Chaguanas, Caroni and Valencia, the murder toll has crossed the 400 mark, to 403.
And while this represents an estimated one-per cent decrease from the same period last year (406), concern is once again being raised that if something is not done, 2023 may surpass 2022’s historic 606 murders recorded in a calendar year.
The deceased from incidents reported on Wednesday night are Dexter “Jonsey Boy” Antoine, 42; Barry Boyce, 41; and David Siew, 22.
Siew, of Plantation Road, Valencia, was fatally shot while in the front yard of his home, around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He was with a group of friends and family members when gunshots were heard from an abandoned house next door.
Siew and the group scampered for safety.
However, he was found lying on the ground to the back of his home, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest.
No one else was injured in this incident.
The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers from the Eastern Division responded.
The injured man was taken to the Arima Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead around 10 o’clock that night.
A team of officers from the Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau, led by ASP Sookdeo, Sgt Dickson, Cpl James, Cpl Khan and W-Cpl McCloud, among others, responded.
One live round of 5.56mm ammunition and 16 spent rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were found at the abandoned home.
Double murder
in Enterprise
In Enterprise, Antoine and Boyce were fatally shot around 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday.
In a similar report, the two friends were said to be liming along the roadway of Chrissie Terrace with a group of other people,when they were shot at.
This time, the suspect was a man who rode towards the group on a bicycle, pulled out a firearm and shot at them, hitting three people, including Boyce and Antoine.
He then rode away from the scene.
The police and paramedics were notified, and a team of officers led by Insp Teeluck, Sgt Elvin, WPC Mohammed and PC Bhola, among others, responded.
However, Anotine and Boyce died as a result of their wounds.
The third victim, who is said to be a labourer, was shot in the buttocks and both legs.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for treatment and up to last night was said to be warded in serious condition.
Police said 11 spent 9mm shells were found on the scene of the shooting.
However, of concern to law enforcement was that two of the spent shells had the markings “TTR”, usually associated with the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.
WPC Valdez is continuing enquiries.
When the Express visited the Enterprise community yesterday, residents were reluctant to speak.
However, they were critical of the suspect, whom they claimed opened fire on the group with no apparent target in mind.
“It was a set of them just liming on the roadway near the bar there. Barry was walking home and like he see them drinking there and he know them, so he stopped to talk to them.
“And then this man on a bike just ride up and shoot up the whole place. No one can even tell you who he was aiming at. He just basically empty his clip and then ride away. Barry is a good man. He did not deserve this at all.
“I am not going to put my head on a block for anyone, but what I can tell you is that we don’t know Barry to be involved in anything. We don’t even know Jonsey (Antoine) to be involved in anything, but Barry, for sure. He was working in Nestlé and thing.
“He was a family man and always friendly to everyone around him. So his death is hitting us very hard. If you come for someone, you come for someone. But that was just wild shooting, and innocent people pick up. And that’s not right. That is utter madness,” said a resident of the area.