60,000 should be fully vaccinated by July 9

GOVERNMENT is hopeful that by July 9, at least 60,000 citizens will be fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh disclosed yesterday that the administration of the second dose of the vaccine to those who have already received their first jab will begin next Monday, June 7, at five centres across the country.
Those centres are the National Racket Centre in Tacarigua; the Mayaro Sport Facility; the University of Trinidad and Tobago; the paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).
But there is no need for members of the public to bombard the centres with calls, said the minister.
“The RHAs will call you. You don’t have to call and you will be called in the order you got your first dose. So there is no need for 60,000 people to call the centres. We will call you and those calls have already begun, so those persons have been told to come on Monday or Tuesday and told where to go,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the goal is to vaccinate approximately 1,000 people per day over 12 vaccination days, but at the same time, the minister said healthcare workers must be given some degree of rest in-between.
“We intend to vaccinate about 1,000 people per day. That means we can do about 5,000 a day across all five centres, which means we can deliver 60,000 doses. All we need is 12 vaccination days.
“But we have to give our healthcare workers some degree of rest on a Sunday or Saturday. We will play it by ear, but we have more than enough time to issue 60,000 doses starting from Monday 7th June,” he said.
In addition, the minister said citizens were already being administered their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and it is expected that by August, approximately 134,000 people will be fully vaccinated with both AstaZeneca and the Sinopharm vaccines.
“And as more vaccines come in from next week we only expect those numbers to go up and up,” he said.
Business happy about vaccine plan, questions adjusted curfew time
The T&T Chamber of Commerce said yesterday it was happy to hear that the Government has been able to acquire more vaccines.
“We look forward to details on the amount of vaccines acquired and the timing of the vaccination rollout plan. The announcement of additional vaccines will assist in reducing the level of anxiety among the population, as our rate of vaccination is relatively low in comparison to some other Caribbean countries.
“It is heartening to see the improvements in the vaccination strategy to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the administration of the vaccines,” the country’s biggest business group said in a statement.
The chamber also raised a question about curfew time.
“We recognise the need for the additional clarity, restrictions and adjusted curfew time on the upcoming public holidays announced by the Prime Minister to ensure compliance by all concerned. The action of reducing the number of essential businesses will result in the reduction in movement of people, which curbs the spread. We believe that there is an opportunity to leverage the digital infrastructure that many businesses already have in place, allowing businesses to generate commercial activity safely, while reducing movement and physical points of contact amongst citizens,” it stated.