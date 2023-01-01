600 MURDERS UNWELCOME

Notwithstanding the record 600-plus murders in 2022, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley remains convinced that the problem of increasing crime cannot be solved by the simple act of removing his National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds.
He conceded, however, that the content of the headline “600 murders” is an unwelcome one, but stood firm on not declaring a state of emergency. Moving forward, the prime minister proposes very early in the new year to facilitate a national discourse on the matter of national safety and security.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Express last week, Rowley said: “I am absolutely certain that tomorrow, if I were to appoint a brand new minister of national security, that would make news for a few days, it would increase the expectation for a few weeks, and within a matter of months whoever is that minister would be in the same position, being targeted as a failure because the system will not be changed by just changing the minister.”
Spiralling crime has been a whip with which every minister of national security has been beaten over the years, he added.
Asked whether he was concerned about some of the statements of the minister of national security—for example, that 70 per cent of the population doesn’t want the Government to succeed in its fighting effort; and his comment on the Rose Hill Primary School gunfight: that the schoolchildren were never in danger during this incident, a statement which was viewed as tone-deaf—Rowley said:
“In the case of the Rose Hill incident, he (Hinds) was responding to an interpretation that the shooting was taking place in the school yard and that the gunmen were on the school compound.
“But for all of us who are involved in making public statements which are analysed in great detail and with a certain amount of bias, one has to be careful that the statements you make are not open to negative interpretation. As long as a gunman brings an illegal gun into Laventille, it poses a threat to the children and everybody else in Laventille.
“So if you, as a politician, make a statement like that and people interpret it to say you are insensitive, well you ask for that. But to be really fair to the minister, you have to go a bit further and look at what exactly he was seeking to address—he was focusing on correcting the sentiment that the shooter was on the compound, among the children.”
Asked about the non-implementation of the pepper-spray legislation, passed since July 2021, which was welcomed as a measure to bring relief to women in particular, the prime minister appeared to express some frustration, saying: “As far as I am aware, that is something that is always on the verge of being implemented and the last I enquired, I was given the assurance that we were on the verge... It is an irritant. Because the Parliament has done its work, then there were the regulations, which have been completed. The pepper spray was sold as an easy-fix and held out as something that could contribute to safety. It has been a legislative conundrum. But I am told that it is close to being implemented.”
National discourse on crime
Elaborating on the issue of crime, Rowley said: “When I look at the country’s position—if you extract this safety-and-security issue from our burdens, you would feel a great relief for Trinidad and Tobago. And, therefore, some people say to me, just change the minister, it is the minister who is no good. And I ask myself—who was the ‘good’ minister? When was there a minister of national security in office and the conversation was that the minister was the good one and the problem was solved?
“What has been happening is that in the area of national security, violent crime and violent gun crimes have been issues which all of us at the leadership of the country have been struggling with, and the exigencies are such that nobody (no government) has been successful and, therefore, it means that actions that we have been taking have not been sufficient.
“The thing has grown from 150 (murders), to 200, to 300, to 400, 500, and now 600. There are deeper issues we have to address, and those issues require more than the appointment of a minister.”
The prime minister said having “reflected deeply” on this issue of crime “for quite a while”, he proposes very early in the new year to facilitate a national discourse on the matter of national safety and security.
“And out of that we will see what the population says it wants to tolerate, and out of that will come a document of things to do which will go to the Parliament’s Standing Committee on National Security, where the Government, Opposition and Independents will be required to address what the population has said it wants addressed. And that is going to come in the first quarter of 2023. That discourse should involve inputs from persons who feel they know what is going on or what they feel can be a solution,” he said.
He said the Government had been forthcoming with increased and sustained resources, and had provided the human capital with the kind of support the country could afford. However, he said one of the things standing in the way, “and it will become clearer to the population”, was the level of corruption and the unproductive systems that the country has been using which required adjustments.
Drastic changes need to be done,” he said.
Govt’s limited
interventionist role
“The issue is why are our responses succeeding or failing in dealing with those elements who are prepared to use firearms in their daily endeavours. Why are firearms so easily available in this country? Why are so many uniformed officers running afoul of the law when they should be guardians of the law? Every time that you hear a crime is committed and it involves a uniformed officer—a soldier or a police officer...
“Also, what are we to do with prison officers who, in the face of us trying to keep the prison a secure area for those who end up there, are continuously being caught bringing items into the prison, undermining the prison security system?
“Now these are issues that the minister is held responsible for? But where is the solution? Because in our system of governance, the minister or the prime minister or the National Security Council, we all have limited interventionist roles,” the prime minister stated.
He added: “There is a matter in the court now, it is coming up for hearing in March 2023 where the argument is whether the head of the National Security Council, the prime minister, the head of the Executive, has the authority to ask for a (Firearm User’s Licence) audit in a Government department (the TTPS).
“And that decision is going to be a watershed decision. Because if it is made in a particular way, then we could tell ourselves exactly where we are at; and if it is made in another way, we would tell ourselves where we are at.”
Port scanners
Asked about the fact that all the mobile scanners at the port were down, and that out of 23,000 containers which passed through the port between January and August, only 4,000 were inspected, giving rise to the observation that there is a nexus between the entry of illegal guns and the discrepancies at the port, the prime minister reiterated that there were limits as to who could interfere in the system.
“And you may say that the Government is responsible for Customs, but you remember how much trouble we had to start using those scanners on the port. And you think after we got it started, everyone welcomed their operationalisation?
“One of the complaints you would hear is that there is a shortage of staff at the port. The Government cannot appoint any person. We have to wait until staff is appointed by another authority (Statutory Authorities Service Commission). You think the Cabinet is happy that there is a shortage of staff at the Customs?”
He said while the Government was responsible for everything, it did not have the authority to make the interventions that were required in certain management situations, including in certain national-security situations.
Asked whether there was not a line that comes right back to the Government and whether there are people in the system, like a permanent secretary, who could talk to the chairman of a commission to expedite appointments, the prime minister said sometimes people take the position “this is my corner”.
“We have had instances where the police, in following information about illegal importation, have gone to a department and are told ‘you can’t come in here, because the law says this is our responsibility’. And by the time that gets to the Government, somebody has to be confronted with the pointed question—‘where in the country can the police be excluded in the conduct of their duties?’
“And there is that test that is coming up, as to whether the prime minister, who gets information about a Government department, could ask for an audit of that department to determine whether what he was hearing and seeing requires action of the Government.
“So, it is going to come to a head and the country is going to be made to understand that what we want is not deliverable from the systems that we are operating. There is no switch, especially in the absence of persons taking responsibility for advancing the alternatives.
“Some people’s idea of an alternative is declaring a state of emergency. If I wanted to be dramatic on this issue of the 600 murders, I could declare a state of emergency, but the question is what effect that would have on the whole system of criminality, which has grown from where it was ten years ago to what it is now. We are still paying money for a state of emergency (declared in 2012) as a response to crime.
“There are still people with matters in the court, and those who advanced that state of emergency were asked to go on affidavit to defend the action of the State (taken during the tenure of Kamla Persad-Bissessar), and they refused and, as a result of that, everybody who sued the State is now in line to get a cheque,” the prime minister stated.
