Criminologist Darius Figuera is not surprised by 600 murders being recorded, as it is reflective of his review of trend analysis models.
“When you look at the data, coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, we can see that the launching point for 2022 was the final quarter for 2021. What you have seen since—this slow rise in murders for this year, with monthly spikes, is from the foundations of last year in terms of criminal activity and culture.
“This year’s numbers are currently on projection to what 2020 would have been, had it not been an aberration because of the pandemic. So, it shows that despite whatever investments are being made into national security, the root cause of the issue, the societal problems, have yet to be adequately treated, and so we continue to see this increase in crime.
“So, it was known that the figure would cross 600 because of those lack of foundations in the social forums,” Figuera said in an interview with the Express on Thursday night.
As a result, he said the current murder toll should not be placed on the shoulders of the heads of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) this year.
“Comparing this year to last year, and even 2020, is not a fair comparison. You will have to go back to the period of 2017 and 2019, and you would see that the trend was going up in terms of murders. So, the current heads of the TTPS, be it Erla Christopher or the previous office holder, McDonald Jacob, they are not to be blamed.
“This is a situation they would have inherited because of the lack of work done to treat with society and the re-emergence of certain gangs, especially in the transnational arena.
“There has been an upward trend since 2018 and you can see that if not for the pandemic, we would have seen this figure earlier. So, no, the current heads of the TTPS are not to be blamed. What is happening is politics, persons will want to point to them as scapegoats and try to protect their own offices, all while blood continues to flow. But these individuals are not putting the guns on the streets. They are not pulling the triggers,” Figuera said.
Third highest
murder toll
In 2019 the country recorded 539 murders.
This is now the third-highest toll in the country’s history.
At the time, Gary Griffith held the office of commissioner of police.
Griffith repeatedly told the public during this period that murders were not the barometer with which to measure the performance of the Police Service, and pointed to historic reductions in crimes in other fields that year, including robbery, larcenies and assaults.
In 2017 there were 496 murders; 2018, 517 murders; 2019, 539 murders; 2020, 402 murders; and 2021, 451.
Figuera said these numbers showed that 2020 and 2021 ought to be considered as “aberrations” in the field of criminology.
Upper limits of 763
In August, the Sunday Express reported that 2022 would have ended with a historic number of killings, with a figure between 585 and 763 murders, based on trend analysis and computer model projections done by criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad.
The model was based on statistics acquired from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for the period 1990 to 2019, and used to predict values up to 2030.
Seepersad, coordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, in speaking with the Express earlier this month, said he was not surprised to see the numbers holding true to the model.
“I will say I am not surprised. The numbers are holding true to the model. It’s now left to see how far along the projection goes. The projections still stand and I don’t see anything which will cause us to deviate from it as yet.
“What I will say is that this is not something that can be fixed overnight, there is no magic wand, if you will. Successive governments have failed to place focus on a preventative approach, on societal issues, and on why crime was going up. They took a more direct approach with what caught the public eye the most.
“So, they put focus on more police, and more courts, and thought that would be the solution. Now I am not saying at all that this ‘hard approach’ is not needed, but there needed to be just a similar approach to the soft issues, to the social issues, which in fact all criminology studies would have pointed to. But this was not done, so it is no surprise to me to see the situation we are in now,” Seepersad said.
He suggested the State shift its emphasis on crime-fighting to take a more community-based approach.
“Again, I am not saying that, at this stage, strong policing is not very important, because it is. But there needs to be a shift towards prevention. Focus on the proximate causes, for instance. Prioritise understanding the very event which triggers violence, and work from there to prevent future incidents.
“Because in many situations the littlest things can spark gang violence and by the time the moment is finished, with the type of weaponry being utilised, three or four people would have died.
“In this country, most of our murders are a result of gang violence. So, if these triggers can be understood then we can then intervene with community policing or social welfare groups. There needs to be a shift in emphasis,” Seepersad suggested.
Latin American influence
This year also saw what was described as a Latin American influence on murders.
Some of these reports include:
• the head of a man which was found along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of Maloney—25-year-old Nicholas Wilson, of Tobago Road, Enterprise.
He would have celebrated his 26th birthday on December 4.
Up to yesterday, his body had yet to be found.
• In November, the dismembered bodies of two men—Makell Simon, 31, of Lange Park, Chaguanas; and Josiah Charles, 27, of Circular Trace, Enterprise—were found in garbage bags in a river at Gillies Road, Mon Plasir Road, in Cunupia. Both victims were also decapitated.
• On September 22, the dismembered body of a man was found in an open lot of land along the Southern Main Road, in Curepe, a few hundred metres from Bushe Street.
Up to yesterday, the deceased had yet to be positively identified.
McDonald Jacob, who was the acting commissioner at the time, told the Express in December “the manner of how certain crimes of violence are being committed currently will show that there are areas of consistency in crimes having these Latin American influences.
“That being said, the evidence for this particular report is not there yet. The investigators are still conducting enquiries. So, it is entirely possible that we can have things like copycats in the gang communities and so forth, based on the way that these newer gangs are developing and operating. But it is something we are keeping an eye on,” Jacob said.