61 bullets fired

When teenage Alicia’s images were posted among the many predatory “pretty pipers” Instagram pages last week, her world imploded, leaving her fighting off intense thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

Alicia (a minor, whose name has been altered to protect her identity) discovered in the late hours two Sundays ago that the intimate photos she had been pressured to take by an older male classmate had been shared to an audience of thousands, screenshotted, and re-shared within the span of hours.