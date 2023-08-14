61 bullets fired

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

Over 61 spent shells were found on the scene of a double homicide in La Horquetta on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Denzil Salazar, alias “Mufu,” of San Pedro Lluengo Village, Maracas, St Joseph, and Chavez Snaggs, 33, of Winston Mulligan Avenue, Phase Four, La Horquetta.

According to police reports, around 9.45 p.m. on Saturday, residents of Jacaranda Boulevard, La Horquetta, made a report that they had heard rapid gunfire in the area.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and, upon arrival, they observed a beige NZE Toyota Corolla vehicle, registration number PBZ 9377, on the southern side of the roadway.

The car appeared to have been shot several times.

One man was observed in the front passenger seat, in an upright position.

He had been shot to the head and chest and died on the scene.

He was later identified as Salazar. The police also observed a trail of blood coming from the driver’s seat.

They were told that the injured man, later identified as Snaggs, had been taken to the Arima General Hospital by a resident of the area. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Further checks were made approximately 100 feet away from the vehicle in an alley, Cpl Singh recovered a black magazine containing ammunition.

The scene was also processed by crime scene experts who found and seized 56 spent 5.56mm shells and six spent 9mm shells.

While police do not have an official motive for the killings, it is suspected to be gang-related as both men are said to be known to investigators.

PC Andrews is continuing enquiries.

These killings, along with the murders of men in Enterprise and in Diego Martin, on Saturday, have pushed the murder toll up to 355.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The predators of ‘pretty pipers’

The predators of ‘pretty pipers’

When teenage Alicia’s images were posted among the many predatory “pretty pipers” Instagram pages last week, her world imploded, leaving her fighting off intense thoughts of suicide and self-harm.

Alicia (a minor, whose name has been altered to protect her identity) discovered in the late hours two Sundays ago that the intimate photos she had been pressured to take by an older male classmate had been shared to an audience of thousands, screenshotted, and re-shared within the span of hours.

61 bullets fired

61 bullets fired

Over 61 spent shells were found on the scene of a double homicide in La Horquetta on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Denzil Salazar, alias “Mufu,” of San Pedro Lluengo Village, Maracas, St Joseph, and Chavez Snaggs, 33, of Winston Mulligan Avenue, Phase Four, La Horquetta.

UNC complains to EBC

UNC complains to EBC

THE United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is insisting she has formally written to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to make a complaint and to call for an investigation into special ballot irregularities which the party claims it observed on Friday.

It was also noted that this correspondence followed a complaint made by the UNC that it was unlawfully barred by the EBC from witnessing the opening of the special ballot boxes.

Eyes on Grande and Sando

THE two main battlegrounds in today’s local government election are Sangre Grande and San Fernando, held by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) and the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM), respectively.

DECISION DAY

DECISION DAY

A TOTAL of 1,078,651 electors are eligible to vote in today’s local government election.

In giving the figure, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope said yesterday that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) was “confident that everything is in place for persons to vote today”.

“We are ready and every effort has been made to ensure each elector is able to cast their vote,” she said in a release issued yesterday afternoon. She reminded the electorate that persons who may not have received their poll card or who have expired national ID cards can still vote, once their name is on the Revised List of Electors.

34 DEPORTED

34 DEPORTED

Thirty-four Venezuelan migrants were moved from the Heliport in Chaguaramas to Staubles Bay where they were deported yesterday.

From as early as 7 a.m., family and friends of the migrants gathered along the Western Main Road near the Heliport after learning the detainees were scheduled to be returned to Venezuela.

Recommended for you