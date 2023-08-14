61 bullets fired

Over 61 spent shells were found on the scene of a double homicide in La Horquetta on Saturday night.
The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Denzil Salazar, alias “Mufu,” of San Pedro Lluengo Village, Maracas, St Joseph, and Chavez Snaggs, 33, of Winston Mulligan Avenue, Phase Four, La Horquetta.
According to police reports, around 9.45 p.m. on Saturday, residents of Jacaranda Boulevard, La Horquetta, made a report that they had heard rapid gunfire in the area.
Officers were dispatched to the scene and, upon arrival, they observed a beige NZE Toyota Corolla vehicle, registration number PBZ 9377, on the southern side of the roadway.
The car appeared to have been shot several times.
One man was observed in the front passenger seat, in an upright position.
He had been shot to the head and chest and died on the scene.
He was later identified as Salazar. The police also observed a trail of blood coming from the driver’s seat.
They were told that the injured man, later identified as Snaggs, had been taken to the Arima General Hospital by a resident of the area. However, he died while undergoing treatment.
Further checks were made approximately 100 feet away from the vehicle in an alley, Cpl Singh recovered a black magazine containing ammunition.
The scene was also processed by crime scene experts who found and seized 56 spent 5.56mm shells and six spent 9mm shells.
While police do not have an official motive for the killings, it is suspected to be gang-related as both men are said to be known to investigators.
PC Andrews is continuing enquiries.
These killings, along with the murders of men in Enterprise and in Diego Martin, on Saturday, have pushed the murder toll up to 355.