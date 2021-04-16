64 new Covid-19 cases

Sixty-four new Covid-19 cases have been recorded by the Ministry of Health.
In its daily update yesterday, the ministry noted the new cases were detected in samples taken over a three-day period between April 13 and April 15.
One of the new cases is a recently repatriated national.
Additionally, 37 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recovered patients to 7,880.
The total number of active cases now stands at 712.
Yesterday the ministry said 560 Covid-positive persons remain in home isolation, while 327 persons are in various State quarantine facilities. Eight people are at step-down facilities.
The ministry advised that 80 people are now hospitalised.
To date, 119,443 samples (56,567 at private labs) have been submitted for testing and this country has recorded a total of 8,742 confirmed cases of the virus.
The ministry said 15,425 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Deaths from the virus remain at 150.