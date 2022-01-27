Sixty-five people are to be charged by way of summons with being on a party boat earlier this month, in contravention of the Public Health Ordinance.
Instructions were given yesterday to charge all 65 who were originally detained around midnight on January 3.
According to police reports, officers of the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit (CRPU) intercepted a “party boat” at sea while on an operation in the western peninsula.
The police team maintained surveillance while at Alcan Bay, Chaguaramas, during which time they observed several vehicles entering the area. The officers saw both adult males and females exiting vehicles while dressed in what appeared to be clothing for a party.
At different intervals, the persons then boarded a pirogue which was making trips to an unknown location at sea.
The police later observed a white 44-foot catamaran, Shenandoah, sailing west of Point Gourde, with a large group on board being served drinks and dancing to music.
The police instructed the captain of the vessel to stop, and went aboard the vessel, which was then taken to Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) headquarters at Staubles Bay.
With the assistance of Coast Guard personnel, a search of the vessel was conducted and 65 people were on board. Also, in a stairwell compartment, one Sig Sauer pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was seized.
Breach of Public Health Ordinance
All persons on board the vessel were conveyed to Carenage Police Station, where they were interviewed and released, pending further investigations.
Having conducted further investigations, all 65 were charged with breach of gathering in excess of ten persons, contrary to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations 2021 Section (3).
The captain of the vessel along with a female suspect were also charged with holding a public party contrary to Regulation 4(1) (b) of the Public Health Ordinance Regulation 2021 Section (3).