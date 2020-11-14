Coronavirus spores

SIXTY-EIGHT prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

This comes just two days after a medical team conducted an extensive testing exercise at MSP which saw 222 inmates as well as some members of staff tested.

The exercise followed the return of 18 positive tests on November 6.

In a news release yesterday, Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan confirmed the latest test results, and described the current situation as “an unsettling one”.

“Parallel to the testing, logistics were being considered and drafted with an anticipation of at least one quarter of the sample size returning positive results.

“Several matters placed on the board included provisional housing areas, prisoner risk assessment, transport/transfers and staff management,” he stated.

But even though Pulchan described the current situation as unsettling, he said all avenues were being explored with a view to protect the rest of the population.

“Another factor of grave concern is the safety and well-being of staff members, who are also affected. Persons identified as ‘next of kin’ of the affected persons will be contacted by welfare officers and advised accordingly. All affected persons will continue to be monitored and observed, as all safety precautions continue to be in full effect,” he stated.

Pulchan said in spite of the challenges, the Prison Service will continue to function in the most resourceful and effective manner possible, while maintaining the balance between health and security.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Diver’s family keeping hope alive

Diver’s family keeping hope alive

TODAY marks one week since retired nurse Reinaldo Novoa went missing at sea after going for an open dive in Manzanilla.

He left the safety of the shore and entered the waters around 11 a.m. that day.

But by 4 p.m., the operator of the boat he went out to sea in said Novoa was nowhere in sight.

68 prisoners test positive for virus

68 prisoners test positive for virus

SIXTY-EIGHT prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

This comes just two days after a medical team conducted an extensive testing exercise at MSP which saw 222 inmates as well as some members of staff tested.

97 new Covid cases emerge

97 new Covid cases emerge

After several weeks of relatively low numbers of new Covid-19 cases being recorded daily, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 97 new cases yesterday.

For the past two weeks, daily reports from the Ministry of Health have seen no more than 50 new cases being reported each day, with some days producing below 20 new positive test results, and two days (November 9 and November 2) where no new cases were recorded.

+2
Over 2,000 killed in 5 years...why?

Over 2,000 killed in 5 years...why?

Over the past five years, there have been 2,778 murders in Trinidad and Tobago.

Around 80 per cent of these deaths—­accounting for an alarming 2,178 people—were firearm-related.

Trinidad and Tobago does not manufacture firearms, nor does it import guns for commercial use in any serious way.

So why are so many killed by guns in this country?

And what is being done to combat the prevalence of firearms?

Man shot dead during Tobago ‘zesser’ party

Man shot dead during Tobago ‘zesser’ party

The family of Tobago’s tenth murder victim wants justice after he was killed during a “zesser” party on the island.

Omari Matthews, 21, died early yesterday after he was shot in the neck.

Two people from Plymouth were taken into police custody, while others are assisting in the investigation.