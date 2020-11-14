68 prisoners test positive for virus

SIXTY-EIGHT prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
This comes just two days after a medical team conducted an extensive testing exercise at MSP which saw 222 inmates as well as some members of staff tested.
The exercise followed the return of 18 positive tests on November 6.
In a news release yesterday, Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan confirmed the latest test results, and described the current situation as “an unsettling one”.
“Parallel to the testing, logistics were being considered and drafted with an anticipation of at least one quarter of the sample size returning positive results.
“Several matters placed on the board included provisional housing areas, prisoner risk assessment, transport/transfers and staff management,” he stated.
But even though Pulchan described the current situation as unsettling, he said all avenues were being explored with a view to protect the rest of the population.
“Another factor of grave concern is the safety and well-being of staff members, who are also affected. Persons identified as ‘next of kin’ of the affected persons will be contacted by welfare officers and advised accordingly. All affected persons will continue to be monitored and observed, as all safety precautions continue to be in full effect,” he stated.
Pulchan said in spite of the challenges, the Prison Service will continue to function in the most resourceful and effective manner possible, while maintaining the balance between health and security.