691 vehicles stolen in 6 months

There have been 691 vehicles stolen in the country from January 1 to June 1 this year.
During a news briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, police noted the number of reports of stolen cars.
The briefing was attended by ACP Criminal Division Kent Ghisyawan, Insp Lloyd Lazarus and Sgt Shala Julien of the Stolen Vehicles Squad.
Insp Michelle Lews, TTPS public information officer, was also present.
Julien said last year, Nissan Tiida cars remained the number one vehicle targeted by criminal elements.
Bandits also liked, in descending order, Toyota Aquas, Nissan AD wagons, Nissan Wingroads and Toyota Fielders.
Kia K2700 and Hyundai H100 vans were also highly sought by criminals.
Julien said 34 per cent of the 691 vehicles were stolen in the Northern Division.
The Central Division accounted for 18 per cent and the North Eastern Division reported 12 per cent.
Of the total number of stolen cars, the TTPS also saw a 39 per cent recovery rate.
Julien again advised citizens about securing their vehicles and to consider additional security features such as alarms, shift locks and GPS systems.
He said citizen watch groups could play a crucial role in limiting larcenies.
He noted a recent incident in Valsayn, in which a resident used an air horn to scare away a potential thief was a prime example of its efficiency.
Julien also responded to a voice note in circulation in which it was being claimed that people in a panel van were using a device to disable the electronic features of vehicles. The voice note said these same criminals would then pretend to be good Samaritans coming to the aid of people but instead would steal the vehicles.
“As of this time, there are no reports to support such an occurrence of this nature or anything similar. But we are not ignorant to the fact that it can be possible, but at this point there have been no official reports being attended to by the TTPS that will validate that this is happening,” Julien said.