FINES totalling $.6 million have been imposed on a former senior employee at the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) after she pleaded guilty to stealing $1.5 million of collected income tax payments.
On Tuesday, Justice Gail Gonzales imposed two fines—each being $300,000—on 44-year-old Lystra Irving, a former accounting assistant with 21 years’ experience at the BIR.
Irving was charged by Fraud Squad detective acting ASP Cornelius Samuel in December 2021 for misbehaviour in public office and larceny of the $1.5m. She was also charged with 13 counts of money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act, all of which occurred between March 2020 and February 2021.
Her guilty pleas came following plea agreement discussions between her attorney and those representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
In imposing sentence, Justice Gonzales fined Irving $300,000 on the charge of misbehaviour in public office and an additional $300,000 for the money laundering charges. Each of the fines carries a term of imprisonment of six years should she fail to pay.
Irving was granted a payment plan by the court to pay $5,000 per month over the course of the next 120 months.
At the hearing, attorney Kaleem Hosein, who appeared on behalf of the Inland Revenue Division, addressed the court and spoke of the serious and disappointing breach of fiduciary duty and trust placed in Irving, and the embarrassing effect her conduct had on the Division. He said certain procedures have since been updated to prevent a re-occurrence of similar crimes.
Acting ASP Samuel had laid the charges in December 2021 after conducting a year-long forensic audit investigation which resulted in a compelling case conclusively proving that Irving was responsible for the falsification of public accounts, and the larceny of the income tax payments, which should have been deposited at the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. Other evidence was compiled which traced the State funds being applied to Irving’s personal use.
Following the sentencing, Justice Gonzales commended the officer for conducting a thorough, comprehensive, and fair investigation, and for his overall commitment to the expedited completion of the matter.
Irving was represented by attorney Renuka Rambhajan while State attorney Giselle Heller appeared on behalf of the DPP’s Office.