$.6m stolen from ATM

Thieves broke into an ATM machine in St James and stole $600,000 early yesterday morning.
It was the second time, in under two weeks, an ATM machine had been broken into and money snatched.
The Express was told that around 7 a.m. yesterday, security officials were conducting checks of the software at the RBC Royal Bank ATM located along the Western Main Road, St James, when they observed fluctuations in the system.
Shortly after, it was found that the ATM machine was not functioning.
Teams were dispatched to the machine, which is on the eastern side of the building, and officials observed that the ATM had been tampered with.
Police were told that approximately $600,000 was missing from the ATM.
Further checks revealed that a window on the northern side of the premises had been shattered.
This allowed access to the ATM.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Brown responded.
Personnel at the bank were questioned and requests were made for CCTV camera footage.
This is at least the ninth incident in which a robbery has occurred near or at an ATM machine since June.
Police told the Express that an estimated $700,000 has been stolen as a result of these incidents.
On June 3, two women, aged 44 and 28, were robbed while depositing money at an ATM at St John Road in St Augustine.
The victims told police that at about 2 p.m., they were in line to deposit cash at the ATM when they were confronted by a masked man who was holding a knife.
The 44-year-old woman had $12,000 and a gold chain.
The 28-year-old woman had $3,000.
The bandit robbed them both then ran away towards the Priority Bus Route.
On June 10, a 49-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter were robbed at the RBC ATM in San Juan.
They were confronted by a man armed with a knife who relieved them of $3,600.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Marshall responded.
The officers were able to receive key intelligence which led them to intercept the suspect a short distance away.
He has since been charged.
On June 15, a businessman was robbed after withdrawing $41,000 from a bank in Trincity.
He was followed from the financial institution to the home of a relative along First Street in Arouca.
He was robbed at gunpoint.
The men then fled the scene in a light blue Hyundai Elantra car.
PC Thomas is continuing enquiries.
On June 26, a 44-year-old man was shot during a robbery after withdrawing $100,000 from a bank in Trincity.
The victim told police that after withdrawing the money he made his way to the home of his brother-in-law at Pine Ridge Heights in Arouca.
He was confronted by two men, who took the bag with cash.
The victim was then shot in his right leg.
The suspects fled the scene.
On June 28, a 43-year-old businessman was robbed of $40,000 after he had withdrawn the money from the Republic Bank branch at Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval.
He had gone to a hardware store on Saddle Road, Maraval, to purchase a faucet.
He secured the vehicle in the front carpark of the building and went inside, leaving the bag on the seat.
A short while after, he returned to the vehicle where he noticed the window to the front passenger seat smashed and the satchel missing.
On July 2, a 71-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while attempting to deposit money in a bank in San Fernando.
The victim told police he exited his vehicle, a beige Toyota Fortuné, on High Street, San Fernando in the vicinity of First Citizens with $33,450 which represented sales from his NLCB Lotto booth.
While at the bank’s deposit box, he was confronted by a man who assaulted the 71-year-old before stealing the bag that contained the money.
On July 5, a 34-year-old businessman was robbed at gunpoint, having been followed after leaving a bank in St Augustine.
The victim told police he had arrived at the home of a relative at Back Street in Caroni, after withdrawing $5,000 from Republic Bank’s UWI Branch.
After parking the vehicle, a white Nissan Note pulled up next to him and four men exited the car.
They stole the bag containing the cash.
On July 18, five trays of cash were stolen from an ATM machine at SS Erin Road in Penal.
The ATM had been secured at about midday the previous day.
Later on, security officials got a notice that the alarm at the machine was down.
Upon checking the facility, they observed the keypad to the first ATM machine had been tampered with and the digital screen indicated that five trays containing cash were missing from the ATM.