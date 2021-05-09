7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

A man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old runaway girl staying at his home has been arrested by police.
The girl was rescued by police and taken into the care and custody of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
The man was charged with seven offences involving sexual penetration.
He is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Siparia magistrate today.
The man was arrested on Saturday by officers of the CPU in the TTPS South Western Division.
According to police, around 3 p.m. on February 24, the girl ran away from her home and went to the home of the accused.
Whilst there, the man reportedly raped her several times.
On Saturday, police received information and Sgt Taylor and other officers went to the man’s home and arrested him.