7 more Covid deaths, 345 positive cases

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,649 yesterday with the deaths of seven more people.
There have been 21 Covid-19-related deaths in the last four days.
The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the seven deceased patients were:
ltwo elderly man
lthree elderly women
ltwo middle-aged women
The ministry said the pre-existing medical conditions present in the patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a history of stroke, pulmonary fibrosis, lupus and prostate cancer.
Four of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, two each had only one comorbidity and one had no known comorbidities.
The ministry also reported 345 additional Covid-19 cases. Thirteen of the cases were in Tobago.
T&T now has 21,739 active cases of the virus.
For the first four days of March, 1,554 infections were recorded.
Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 129,321 people have contracted the virus.
There are currently 218 positive patients in hospital, 21,134 in home self-isolation and 42 are in step-down facilities.
Of the 76 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, ten are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 13 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
To date, 703,764 people, or 50.3 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.