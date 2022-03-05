coronavirus____use

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,649 yesterday with the deaths of seven more people.

There have been 21 Covid-19-related deaths in the last four days.

The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the seven deceased patients were:

ltwo elderly man

lthree elderly women

ltwo middle-aged women

The ministry said the pre-existing medical conditions present in the patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a history of stroke, pulmonary fibrosis, lupus and prostate cancer.

Four of the deceased had multiple comorbidities, two each had only one comorbidity and one had no known comorbidities.

The ministry also reported 345 additional Covid-19 cases. Thirteen of the cases were in Tobago.

T&T now has 21,739 active cases of the virus.

For the first four days of March, 1,554 infections were recorded.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 129,321 people have contracted the virus.

There are currently 218 positive patients in hospital, 21,134 in home self-isolation and 42 are in step-down facilities.

Of the 76 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, ten are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 13 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

To date, 703,764 people, or 50.3 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7 more Covid deaths, 345 positive cases

7 more Covid deaths, 345 positive cases

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,649 yesterday with the deaths of seven more people.

There have been 21 Covid-19-related deaths in the last four days.

The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the seven deceased patients

Ministry worker to be compensated for on the job injuries

Ministry worker to be compensated for on the job injuries

AN auto mechanic employed with the Ministry of Works and Transport has been awarded close to $.5 million by the High Court after he suffered severe injuries to his face while repairing a crane at the Ministry of Agriculture in 2008.

The order was made on Tuesday by Master Martha Alexander in favour of Ignatius Samuel who claimed negligence on the part of the State that eventually resulted in him suffering the injuries.

COVID EASE-UP

COVID EASE-UP

Progress with Covid-19 has led to the lifting of some of the inconveniences brought on by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the country is moving from controls to a greater level of freedom based on self responsibility.

A special send off for Kurban

A special send off for Kurban

Dive team leader Fyzal Kurban loved the sea where he had spent most of his adult life.

And for his last rites, Kurban’s family is attempting to construct a casket in the shape of a boat.

His son, Michael, said: “My father loved the sea. He has been a diver for a long time and for most of his life he has been in the sea. So for his funeral, we wanted to send him off in a boat-shaped coffin. That is how we want to say goodbye.”

Recommended for you