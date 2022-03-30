7-year-old boy drowns in grandparents’ backyard pool

A child is suspected to have drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland yesterday afternoon.

Relatives and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to revive the child, aged seven, then took him to the district health facility, where medical personnel also tried to save him but without success.

A police report said that the child’s mother, Ayanna Josiah, 41, of Couva, was visiting her parents’ home at Robert Village, Tableland, with her son, Asaiah Josiah, a primary school pupil, when at around 1.30 p.m. he went to the back of the house to play.

The report said that the mother checked on her son a few minutes later and discovered him at the bottom of the swimming pool at the back of the house.

The child was pulled out of the pool and efforts were made to resuscitate him without success.

Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services responded and rendered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other medical assistance to the child, but he remained unresponsive.

The paramedics took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where doctors were also unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at around 4.30 p.m.

The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy on Friday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Show tolerance and respect

Show tolerance and respect

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he “anxiously” awaits the opportunity to worship with Spiritual Shouter Baptists in their own cathedral, as he called on the country to adopt lessons, including “tolerance”, from that community.

Tobagonians having buyers’ remorse now

Tobagonians having buyers’ remorse now

The Tobago electorate is now having buyers’ remorse, according to political leader-elect of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council.

In an interview with the Express yesterday, Ancil Dennis, who was nominated unopposed, thanked the persons who continue to have faith in the PNM as a viable political alternative in Tobago.

He said he wanted to thank the membership of the party for giving him its support during this very difficult period.

7-year-old boy drowns in grandparents’ backyard pool

A child is suspected to have drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland yesterday afternoon.

Relatives and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to revive the child, aged seven, then took him to the district health facility, where medical personnel also tried to save him but without success.

New wastewater plant to benefit 17,000

New wastewater plant to benefit 17,000

More than 17,000 people in seven communities, as well as five schools, are expected to benefit from a new wastewater treatment plant commissioned yesterday at Trincity.

Funding of $63 million for the Trincity Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) came from the Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Programme for which the Government received a loan of US$50 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

As he delivered the feature address at the commissioning at the plant located opposite the Macoya Industrial Estate, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the total amount of wastewater treated and discharged at the Malabar, Beetham, San Fernando, Trincity and Tobago plants was over 22 million imperial gallons.

Retrials for two convicted of sex crimes

Retrials for two convicted of sex crimes

TWO men who were convicted of sexually assaulting two minor girls in separate incidents in 2004 and 2007 have each won their appeals and been ordered to face retrials.

One of them was alleged to have raped the daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship while the other was accused of grievously sexually assaulting his victim after she entered his taxi to be taken to her Princes Town home.

Recommended for you