THE Ministry of Health has recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases.
In its daily update yesterday, the ministry noted the new cases were detected in samples taken over a three-day period between April 10-12.
Additionally, one person has been discharged from hospital and another 23 people have been deemed to be recovered community cases, bringing the number of recovered patients to 7,799.
The total number of active cases now stands at 566.
The ministry said 420 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 255 are in State quarantine facilities.
Five people are in step-down facilities.
Seventy-one people are hospitalised with six patients in the Intensive Care Unit and two in the High Dependency Unit.
Of the hospitalised patients, 20 are in Tobago.
To date, 118,2247 samples (56,567 at private labs) have been submitted for testing and this country has recorded a total of 8,511 confirmed cases of the virus. There were no new deaths reported yesterday so deaths from the virus remain at 146. The ministry advised yesterday that 10,360 people have been vaccinated to date.