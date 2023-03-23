Trinidad and Tobago is losing out on about 100 million gallons of water per day.
This costs the country about $700 million a year.
So said Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales as he delivered an address yesterday at the inaugural Caribbean Regional Conference Water Loss 2023, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in Port of Spain.
The conference’s theme is “Combating Climate Change Through Non-Revenue Reduction”.
On the issue of non-revenue water, Gonzales said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) produces approximately 240 imperial million gallons of water on a daily basis, of which about 40 per cent is unaccounted for.
“Non-revenue water is that volume of water that is produced by a water utility company that does not reach its intended customers. So in the context of WASA, it is estimated that the authority produces approximately 240 imperial million gallons of water on a daily basis, and it is also estimated that about 40 per cent of that water does not reach the customers, which equates to 100 million gallons of water that cannot be accounted for.
“It should bother the minds of citizens that whilst we would have entered into expensive desalination contracts, one company is contracted to purchase 40 imperial million gallons of water per day and the next desal company about six million gallons of water per day, so there is a total of about 46 million gallons of desal water, but based on your last water balance, you are estimated to be losing about 100 million gallons of water per day and this is costing the people of Trinidad and Tobago, from a perspective of desal water purchase, about $700 million per year.”
Fixing the leaks
Gonzales said at least 50 per cent of non-revenue water could be distributed to communities, but resources are limited.
“The question is: should we now take limited financial resources and address your non-revenue-100 million gallons of water that is not reaching the various levels of customers and try and capture at least 50 per cent of that and have it redistributed to communities that are unserved or underserved? That is the question,” he said.
The outstanding reports of leaks now stand at approximately 700, down from 5,000.
“WASA, over the last two years, has been aggressively challenging leaks on our aging infrastructure. And there is another challenge with WASA fixing leaks and leaving our roads in a deplorable condition that is also being tackled aggressively,” Gonzales said.
“You had situations of leaks being reported for months, and in some cases almost a year, that have not been repaired, so those would have fallen within that 5,000 category, and we decided to form a task force to tackle that because if the utility company is not demonstrating a level of seriousness in managing its non-revenue water, then it will not have the moral authority to convince our very jaded population to engage in practices themselves to conserve water.”
He noted: “Over the last two years, because of this aggressive strategy to reduce the leak backlog, we have been able to reduce it to zero, and therefore, the leaks that are currently on the system would have been leaks that have been reported within 30 days. We expect to remove that backlog somewhere in the region of 800, advised by the end of this month, thereby positioning the utility company to be able to respond to every report of leaks within a 24- to 48-hour period.”
Gonzales said starting next month, customers will be able to utilise a leak repair app to report leaks.
“The necessary procedures will now be triggered to allow the leak repair crew to respond for 24 hours. Last week, we commissioned a number of mini-excavators that will now be used in the war against leaks. I never imagined that leaks were really a contributing cause of so much water being lost in this system.
“Just imagine what 500 leaks would have been doing to your system, losing millions and millions of gallons of water when you have so many communities reporting not having water and the consumers and citizens saying we don’t have water, but you are seeing water flowing down the drain and being wasted.
“So we are at a very good stage now. We moved the 5,000 backlog; we are tackling the current 700 leaks on the system, and we expect to complete that by the end of the month, and with the launch of the leak repair app, citizens of Trinidad and Tobago will now see a more responsive utility company,” Gonzales said.
No dry season schedules
Gonzales said WASA has not issued a dry season schedule, in keeping with the authority’s 2023 Water Supply Management Plan, because of the successful management of resources.
Usually, WASA implements water supply schedules to various areas throughout the year due to dry season conditions and levels at its main reservoirs.
Gonzales said: “Before 2023 and in previous dry seasons, WASA would issue dry season schedules in the month of January, but you would recognise that WASA has not issued a dry season schedule because of a decision we took to deal with non-revenue water or unaccounted water.
“As an authority, we need to manage this very important resource called water and maximise it for our citizens, so much so that for the month of March, we have not issued a dry season schedule because we are now able to manage our reservoirs.”
He added: “Last year, we undertook a major programme to desilt the Hillsborough dam and that programme has been successfully completed, and that dam is now accommodating a large volume of water, so the people of Tobago are in a very good place because of that project that was completed.
“Given the dryness that we are experiencing right now, customers of the Hollis system might be placed on a schedule because the information we are receiving is that the dam is starting to fall in terms of its levels, but what we did last year was drill three or four groundwater wells in the Aripo area that are giving this whole system an extra six or 700,000, so therefore, it is now supplementing the fall that we are experiencing.
“Because we have invested so much in groundwater sources, we have an additional seven or 800,000 gallons of water. But if we continue in the next three weeks with that level of dryness, citizens will be placed on a schedule, but not as compared to previous years.”
Yesterday was also World Water Day, an annual United Nations observance day that highlights the importance of fresh water.