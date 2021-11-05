$70m needed to repair cathedral in PoS

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley has appealed to the public for donations to help restore the 200-year-old Holy Trinity Cathedral on Hart Street in Port of Spain to its former glory.
The Cathedral, which is a National Heritage Site Asset of the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago, sustained interior and exterior structural damage during the 6.9 earthquake of 2018.
Approximately $70 million is needed to restore the site, a news release on behalf of the church stated yesterday.
The cathedral was built in 1818 and is one of the capital city’s oldest surviving structures.
According to the Dean and Rector of the Cathedral, Dr Shelley-Ann Tenia, the restoration and rehabilitation of the 200-year-old building requires specialist contractors and artisans to restore it to its original state, and major repair work is needed in the areas of the roof/ceiling, interior walls, exterior walls, stained glass windows, flooring, bells, organs and various electrical, mechanical and plumbing fixtures.
Tenia said moisture is also trapped within the walls and structural timbers of the building, which has resulted in rotting and significant damage.
“The cathedral continues to suffer from major leaks, with numerous broken roof slates, cracked gutters, and failing old repairs that need serious attention. Vegetation growth has caused cracking and further deterioration of the structure, and the church’s roof also suffers from termite damage,” she highlighted.
Tenia revealed earthquakes in 1825, 1918, and more recently 2018 caused substantial cracking and damage to walls, the steeple, and chancel roof, as well as destruction of several stone pinnacles.
Majestic landmark
Chairman of the Diocesan Restoration Fund Committee, Selby Browne, thanked the Government for its allocation of $20 million to assist with works and the very important tax concessions to Trinidad and Tobago companies that contribute to Heritage Sites of the National Trust.
He stated that while some costs were met through the church’s fundraising activities, additional funds were needed to complete the restoration.
“The cathedral continues to suffer from a host of minor and superficial damage that may, if left unattended, contribute to further severe impacts in the future,” he stated.
Berkley has described the cathedral as the Mother Church of the Anglican Diocese and the magnificent spiritual home in the capital city, which is of great significance to the tapestry of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The founders of our country and holders of the highest office in the land have been at the heart of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church, including governors, presidents and prime ministers,” he said.
Gov Ralph Woodford oversaw the construction and design of the Cathedral and laid the cornerstone in 1816.
The cathedral was consecrated on Trinity Sunday, May 30, 1823.
In appealing for donations, Berkley said: “This majestic landmark which has been the site of so much of our islands’ rich history must be preserved, to tell our nation’s story and to continue as a bastion of spiritual enlightenment and community service. With this in mind, please help us restore the Holy Trinity Cathedral to its former glory.” How you can help
Information on how to donate to the cathedral’s restoration can be found on www.trinityrestorationtt.com.
Bank transfers can also be made to First Citizens Bank, in the name of the Incorporated Trustees of the Anglican Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago, account number 2696950.
The formal launch of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Restoration Fund will be held on Sunday, November 14 at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube.