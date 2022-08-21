710 murders a year by 2030

“I end on a good note for my friends in Trinidad and Tobago—whether it is curry chicken or chicken curry, we will have ­curry.”

These were the words of Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, 42, at the Agri Investment Forum on Friday.

What he did not say is that he cooks very good curry, and when he is not working to transform Guyana and pursuing his mission of food security for the region, he enjoys turning a good pot.