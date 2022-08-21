710 murders a year by 2030

IF the recent spike in criminal activities is not addressed, then 2022 may end with 585 murders, the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago.
In 2008, this country recorded 550 murders, the highest. The second highest number of murders, to date, was recorded in 2019 with 539 murders.
As of Friday night, the murder toll stood at 371 deaths for the year, compared with 228 in 2021.
And, the murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030, if action is not taken to treat with societal issues and other root causes of crime in this country.
The forecast is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Dr Randy Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.
Coordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, Dr Randy Seepersad, told the Sunday Express in an interview last week that if trends continue, 2022 may very well end with the highest homicide toll in recent memory.
He noted that, in his research, he was able to utilise trend analysis and computer modelling to predict crime rates for this country, within margins of error, which showed that crime was on the increase.
The models gave values for various types of crime up to 2030.
The forecast is that 2022 may end with 585 murders, if immediate action is not taken.
The upper limits of this year’s forecast go as high as 763 deaths, with the lower limits being 407 deaths.
Similarly, Seepersad’s model predicts that by the end of 2022, there may be 724 reports of woundings and shootings.
The upper limits of this forecast stood at 1,025, while the lower limits stood at 424.
Change in approach needed
Seepersad told the Sunday Express, however, that all is not lost, and if those in charge tackled crime from a different approach, there could be positive changes.
“What stands out for me, or the core thing, is that all successive governments have not placed enough emphasis on crime prevention, and in rooting out the causes for crime. What has been their modus operandi, in layman’s terms, has been to treat the symptoms that they see. So they keep applying band-aids to the situation, which is more of a focus on the suppressive approach which includes increasing policing measures, as well as the courts and prisons system, instead of treating the disease itself. And if you leave the causes of a disease in place, then the disease will keep on coming back, and sometimes, the symptoms may be even worse than before. And this is the change that is needed. We need to go to the root causes of crime, and treat it there,” Seepersad said.
He acknowledged that the current economic standing of the country, and even the region, had to be taken into account, as these may make thoughts of investment into fixing the socio-economic factors daunting. However, he said if this was not done, the outcome will be “less than ideal”.
“I do understand the constraints of Government and the financial difficulties in running a country, it is not an easy thing to do. But it will translate into more hardships for youths than anybody else. The Covid-19 pandemic did not do this country, or even the region, any favours. It has made things harder in an already trying time. There are persons without jobs, in a time where prices of basic items and food keep on rising almost every other month due to external factors beyond the control of the State. Then you have situations where young people feel a sense of hopelessness due to the scarcity of the availability of jobs. They go to university, they do their CAPE, they come out with very good grades, some even first class honours, yet they cannot get a job.
“The literature will tell you that economic deprivation is something that will lead a country into the abyss when it comes to crime. The data is there. The Government has access to crime figures over the last 30 years, and can see the upward trends themselves. So if that isn’t a wake-up call to see that what we’ve been doing over the last 30 years is not working, then I don’t know what is,” Seepersad said.