AN error was made on the $74.02 pricing of a single melongene at Massy Stores on Tuesday, according to the supermarket chain’s chief executive officer, Roxane De Freitas.
The supermarket came under heavy criticism on social media after a picture started circulating with the price of a melongene at $74.02 and another for $53.59.
Some Facebook users believed that it was a mistake by the supermarket chain, while others said the pricing was ridiculous and urged people to buy from the local farmers.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open of Massy Stores in San Juan yesterday, De Freitas told the media that she would not justify the error, but as soon as it was brought to the supermarket’s attention the product was removed, repriced and replaced.
“We made a mistake, in which we apologise for any distress caused by it, because certainly, that is not the Massy way of doing business. We do not always get it right. Good thing with social media is that matters come to the forefront very quickly and we treat the mistake immediately,” she said.
When the Express made its checks at the supermarket, the melongene was priced at $19.70 per kilogramme.
De Freitas said the price of melongene increased by 75 per cent from July 1 to present on the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) price listing grid.
She said this is due to the flooding which affects farmers’ crops.
“Produce pricing fluctuates and changes on a weekly basis, plus the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is not helping, as shipping freight continues to triple. What we can do in the industry is price fairly and where prices can be lowered in certain brands we do so,” she added.
According to De Freitas, while the price on the melongene was incorrect she was aware of the concerns surrounding food prices, but noted that the number of different supermarkets in T&T acted as a regulator against price gouging.
“I can say to you Trinidad and Tobago has one of the fiercest supermarket industries in the Caribbean. If you go around the Caribbean, you would see there are much larger monopolies.
“So Massy Stores... we may be the largest chain, but our market is a very fragmented market with many players, so that alone regulates the industry and regulates the competitiveness of the industry,” she added.
On Tuesday, Shiraz Khan, president of the Trinidad Unified Farmers Association, told the Express that the Government must place more of an emphasis on agriculture. “The funding for agriculture this year was substantially lower than in prior years,” he said. “We must place more emphasis on agriculture if we are serious about increasing the availability and affordability of food for our citizens. The praedial larceny unit needs to be strengthened. The difficulty of obtaining US currency in Trinidad adds to the problem, which contributes to price fluctuations overall, and this must be addressed.”
Khan said even though he is a Muslim, people should watch out for an increase in pork prices.
“Since Christmas is coming up quickly, I anticipate pork to be a highly ‘hot’ commodity. I’m not sure how much pork will increase, but customers should be prepared,” he said.
According to Khan, farmers and the Government are actively negotiating to minimise the cost of producing feed, which could lower food prices and increase food security.