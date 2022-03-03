A tranche of 75,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago today.
The additional doses are intended for those eligible for that vaccine and for the Government’s ongoing booster programme, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced during yesterday’s virtual news conference on Covid-19.
This follows the destruction of some 260,000 doses after the product expired at the end of February 2022.
The expired stock would have been pulled from mass vaccination sites and were incinerated, Deyalsingh said.
The minister has also once again appealed for those yet to be vaccinated to do so as voluntary inoculation against Covid-19 has remained too slow. He noted the Government’s vaccination programme for eligible school children is set to resume next Monday.
“We expect the 75,000 doses tomorrow, all things being equal,” Deyalsingh said.
Restart of Pfizer
vaccination Saturday
“Once those vaccines come in tomorrow, we restart the Pfizer programme on Saturday. Anyone who wants to get first shot, second shot or boosted with Pfizer, you can do so on Saturday, hopefully, once the vaccines come in tomorrow.”
The new tranche represents the third donation of that product to T&T by the United States government.
The Health Minister has also denied that any double standard was employed in the Government’s hosting of Carnival events whereas some parts of the entertainment and recreational industries remain shut down at this time under Covid-19 public health regulations.
Some public objection has been raised over video images of fete events where patrons appeared to be disregarding several public health protocols, including a lack of physical distancing and some patrons without masks.
Deyalsingh was asked whether this was a double standard as nightclubs remain closed.
The minister has also addressed concerns over the use locally of the “Flowtex” brand of Covid-19 home-testing kits, a version of which was recalled last week by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA warned that the kits were not cleared for use in that country, and Deyalsingh said the ministry is to determine the details of the FDA’s decision.
He said Flowtex is produced in two versions, and the version now available locally meets the standards of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division.
The kits being sold here are not fake, he said, and noted both versions are sold locally as in Europe. The test kits are made by ACON Laboratories and the FDA warned there was a risk of false Covid-19 results with the version pulled in the US.