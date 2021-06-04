75 held for breaching curfew

Seventy-five people were held on the Corpus Christi public holiday on Thursday for breaching the curfew.
This was a 46 per cent increase in arrests compared to the first 19-hour lockdown for the Indian Arrival Day holiday on Monday.
On that day, 52 people were held for breaching the holiday curfew, in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
Those arrested on Thursday were all expected to appear before the courts yesterday, to explain why they were outside without permission from the State.
The 75 new arrests bring the total number of people held up to 442 since the 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew and state of emergency came into effect on May 16.
Among those held were 14 people in Beetham Gardens, who were allegedly having a party at about 11.30 a.m. on Thursday.
A team of officers led by Sgt Alexander, and including PC Bacchus, PC Ali, and PC Singh, among others, made their way to 19th Street, Beetham Gardens, where they observed an estimated 50 persons gathering.
After the officers announced themselves, the group dispersed but the 14 individuals were detained.
In addition to the arrests throughout the country, 18 people were also ticketed for failing to wear face masks, bringing the total for that offence to 11,631.
Ten people were arrested for breaching the Public Health Regulations, bringing that figure to 956.