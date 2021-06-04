75 held for breaching curfew

coronavirus

Seventy-five people were held on the Corpus Christi public holiday on Thursday for breaching the curfew.

This was a 46 per cent increase in arrests compared to the first 19-hour lockdown for the Indian Arrival Day holiday on Monday.

On that day, 52 people were held for breaching the holiday curfew, in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

Those arrested on Thursday were all expected to appear before the courts yesterday, to explain why they were outside without permission from the State.

The 75 new arrests bring the total number of people held up to 442 since the 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew and state of emergency came into effect on May 16.

Among those held were 14 people in Beetham Gardens, who were allegedly having a party at about 11.30 a.m. on Thursday.

A team of officers led by Sgt Alexander, and including PC Bacchus, PC Ali, and PC Singh, among others, made their way to 19th Street, Beetham Gardens, where they observed an estimated 50 persons gathering.

After the officers announced themselves, the group dispersed but the 14 individuals were detained.

In addition to the arrests throughout the country, 18 people were also ticketed for failing to wear face masks, bringing the total for that offence to 11,631.

Ten people were arrested for breaching the Public Health Regulations, bringing that figure to 956.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KFC workers say they have lost $150 stipend, offered loans

KFC workers say they have lost $150 stipend, offered loans

Employees of fast food restaurant chain KFC are reeling following a decision by management to stop their stipends, which has left them without any income.

What little hope they had that they would make it through the pandemic has been dashed, staff said.

‘Blindsided’

Employees of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) say they have were blindsided with a 33 1/3 per cent pay cut in their salaries.

While some workers were under the impression the cut was supposed to occur next fortnight, many were unprepared for management’s move.

One employee told the Express yesterday while “talk” was being bandied about a few days ago with regard to the pay cut, she thought more notice would have been given to staff since globally there’s a pandemic. “I am hurt and disappointed.

Covid victim with mild symptoms dies at home

Covid victim with mild symptoms dies at home

A 72-year-old man collapsed and died at his apartment in Marabella last week Saturday.

Patrick Padilla, of Taylor Street, was Covid-positive but he was not aware as he had no symptoms, except a dry cough, and did not seek medical attention.

Padilla’s relatives were informed that his body was swabbed and tested positive on Tuesday, four days after his death.

75 held for breaching curfew

75 held for breaching curfew

Seventy-five people were held on the Corpus Christi public holiday on Thursday for breaching the curfew.

This was a 46 per cent increase in arrests compared to the first 19-hour lockdown for the Indian Arrival Day holiday on Monday.

‘Most got it from family or at work’

‘Most got it from family or at work’

The majority of the 49 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tobago this week contracted the virus either in the workplace or from rela­tives in the household, Dr Anthony Thompson of Tobago’s County Medical Office of Health confirmed yesterday.

Tobago recorded the 49 cases on Thursday.

It was the highest number of cases to be recorded in Tobago in one day since the pandemic started affecting the country in 2020.