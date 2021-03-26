77,000 Covid shots coming in May

Terrence Deyalsingh___new_use

Trinidad and Tobago will get the second tranche of 77,000 Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in May.

The first tranche of 33,000 is due next Wednesday.

This assurance came from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday.

Responding to a question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein on whether the recent raid of an AstraZeneca vaccine facility in Italy could cause a delay in the ­delivery of the vaccines from the ­COVAX facility, Deyal­singh said:

“As everyone with knowledge of this issue has stated, from the Honourable Prime Minister to myself, to the Chief Medical Officer, to (the Pan American Health Organisation), we have told this country several times that the AstraZeneca vaccines that we are getting through the COVAX facility in the first ­instance are manufactured in an Astra­Zeneca plant in South Korea. So I am really sorry to disappoint my friends opposite. That is still on track.”

Asked by Hosein whether he had sought to find out whether future shipments would be delayed, Deyalsingh said: “We have no such information... So far the other 77,000 doses of Covid vaccines, according to COVAX and PAHO, are on stream at this time to be delivered by May.”

Awaiting WHO approval

T&T is also awaiting the supply of 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by India and 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by China pending World Health ­Organisation (WHO) approval.

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), meanwhile, says it has already delivered more than two million doses through the COVAX arrangement.

PAHO’s live tracker of vaccines allocated through the COVAX facility has recorded a total of 2,213,280 Covd-19 vaccines delivered to 16 countries across the Americas.

It said a further 148,800 doses are currently in transit, destined for Suriname, Guyana, the Bahamas, Belize and Trinidad and Tobago.

—with reporting by Camille Hunte

