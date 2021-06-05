coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 564.

The Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 update yesterday said eight more people have died from the virus.

The deceased patients were:

• four elderly males with co-morbidities

• three middle aged females with co-morbidities,

• one middle aged male without co-morbidities.

The ministry also reported 391 additional cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total positive cases to 26,192. There are currently 10,064 active positive cases.

For this month thus far, 69 people have succumbed to the virus while there have been 2,283 positive cases.

According to the ministry’s update, 51 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday, while there were 317 recovered community cases. This brings to 15,564 the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus.

Currently 421 positive patients are hospitalised as follows:

• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility - 127

• Caura Hospital - 63

• Augustus Long Hospital - 47

• St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital - 15

• Arima General Hospital - 68

• New Point Fortin Hospital - 71

• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George) - 27

• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill) - 3

Of the hospitalised patients at Couva Hospital, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 44 in the high-dependency unit (HDU).

A total of 9,097 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 109 are in various State quarantine facilities.

There are 155 patients in step-down facilities as follows:

• Claxton Bay Correctional Facility - 2

• The UWI Debe Campus - 22

• Tobago - 13

• UTT Valsayn - 26

• Point Fortin Area Hospital - 24

• Field Hospital (Jean Pierre Complex) - 27

• Field Hospital in Couva - 1

• Tacarigua facility - 10

• Port of Spain General Hospital - 0

• St James Medical Centre - 30

So far, 114,161 people have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines.

The Health Ministry said 1,179 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning that they have received the first and second doses.

13 more Covid deaths

13 more Covid deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.

The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:

lseven elderly men with comorbidities,

+2
VACCINE RUSH

VACCINE RUSH

More than 2,500 manufacturing sector workers showed up at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 injection at the start of a public/private sector vaccination drive.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade to facilitate the process.

+2
State moves on land grabbers

State moves on land grabbers

THE Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) has confirmed that legal action will be pursued against alleged land grabbers who are cultivating and occupying more than 200 acres of State land in Basil Trace, Mayaro.

This after residents of the area told the Express last week that its forests had fallen victim to hundreds of illegal “farmers”, who are attempting to divide and distribute plots among themselves.

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal slammed the Government yesterday, claiming that increased lockdowns had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate, but instead increased it.

Moonilal and Davendranath Tancoo, MP for Oropouche West, hosted a United National Congress (UNC) virtual news conference, during which they berated the Government for what they said was the poor handling of the pandemic and poverty within the population.