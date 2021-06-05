Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 564.
The Ministry of Health in its Covid-19 update yesterday said eight more people have died from the virus.
The deceased patients were:
• four elderly males with co-morbidities
• three middle aged females with co-morbidities,
• one middle aged male without co-morbidities.
The ministry also reported 391 additional cases of the virus yesterday, bringing the total positive cases to 26,192. There are currently 10,064 active positive cases.
For this month thus far, 69 people have succumbed to the virus while there have been 2,283 positive cases.
According to the ministry’s update, 51 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday, while there were 317 recovered community cases. This brings to 15,564 the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus.
Currently 421 positive patients are hospitalised as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility - 127
• Caura Hospital - 63
• Augustus Long Hospital - 47
• St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital - 15
• Arima General Hospital - 68
• New Point Fortin Hospital - 71
• Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort King George) - 27
• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill) - 3
Of the hospitalised patients at Couva Hospital, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 44 in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
A total of 9,097 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 109 are in various State quarantine facilities.
There are 155 patients in step-down facilities as follows:
• Claxton Bay Correctional Facility - 2
• The UWI Debe Campus - 22
• Tobago - 13
• UTT Valsayn - 26
• Point Fortin Area Hospital - 24
• Field Hospital (Jean Pierre Complex) - 27
• Field Hospital in Couva - 1
• Tacarigua facility - 10
• Port of Spain General Hospital - 0
• St James Medical Centre - 30
So far, 114,161 people have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines.
The Health Ministry said 1,179 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning that they have received the first and second doses.