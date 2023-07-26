8 more migrants freed

A Venezuelan woman who said she suffered a miscarriage while in detention at the Chaguaramas Heliport was among eight migrants released yesterday.
They were released from the Heliport before 8 a.m. yesterday, less than 24 hours after they had been given deportation orders.
The eight, inclusive of three women, were not told the reasons for their release.
On Monday, a team of attorneys led by Gerald Ramdeen filed a writ of habeas corpus against the continued detention and deportation of the eight people.
The matter was called before Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams about 9 p.m. on Monday.
The judge ruled in favour of the arguments presented by Ramdeen and his team.
Among the eight persons released was Josiangelys Del Jesus Oliveros.
She was four weeks’ pregnant at the time she was detained at the Apex Sports Bar in St James on July 9, along with almost 200 other migrants.
Two days after her detention, Oliveros—who is referred to as “Josi” in the affidavit to the court—indicated that she was feeling unwell, was having stomach cramps and was throwing up.
She told her attorneys that the conditions at the Heliport under which she was being detained were “horrendous and inhumane”, with the dormitories being overcrowded and men and women being forced to share the same spaces.
“Josi has informed me that she and the other persons detained are being treated worse than animals. They are mocked and made fun of by the officers, who are especially offensive about the sexuality of the persons detained,” the affidavit read.
It was noted that on July 13, Oliveros reached out to her attorneys, informing them that her stomach cramps had increased.
“On Friday 14th July, 2023 I spoke to Josi, she informed me and I verily believe the same to be true that she was bleeding a lot on Thursday night and she was in a lot of pain. She told me that she fainted and was taken to the Infirmary at the Heliport. Josi told me that when she woke up at the Infirmary she was bleeding very heavily and her stomach was cramping severely. Josi informed me and I verily believe the same to be true that the doctors at the Infirmary told Josi that she suffered a miscarriage and she lost her baby.
“She told me and I verily believe the same to be true that the doctor at the Infirmary gave her a pregnancy test and it was negative. Later on Friday evening she was taken from the Infirmary and she was placed back in the area where the other persons were detained. Josi told me and I verily believe the same to be true that she got tablets for the pain when she left the Infirmary, the doctors did not do any other treatment nor did they give her any other medication,” the affidavit read.
It was noted that Oliveros was registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Upon her release yesterday, she told her attorneys that she was happy to have been among the few people released, but she was traumatised over the ordeal she had endured and was concerned about the other people who remained in custody.
Over 100 migrants remained in custody up to yesterday.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, attorney Criston J Williams, who heads Quantum Legal, told the Express that he would be writing to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds to indicate that 70 of people in custody would be applying for refugee status.