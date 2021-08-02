8 more virus deaths

covid-19

Trinidad and Tobago recor­ded eight new Covid-19 deaths and 109 new cases yesterday.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update, said the deaths were:

• 1 elderly man with co-morbidities

• 5 elderly women with co-morbidities

• 1 middle-aged man with co-morbidities

• 1 middle-aged woman with co-morbidities

This takes the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,092.

So far for August, 15 people have died from the virus.

A total of 965 deaths have been recorded for 2021 thus far, compared to 127 deaths in 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, T&T has recorded 39,039 confirmed cases.

Yesterday, 33 people from public health facilities and 155 people who were previously Covid-19-positive and in self-isolation at home were discharged.

There are now 5,818 active cases of the ­virus in Trini­dad and Tobago.

There are 89 patients in step-down facili­ties, and 165 people are in State quarantine ­facilities.

At present, 314 positive patients are hospitalised.

Of the 78 patients at the Couva Hospital, there are nine in the ICU and 20 in the HDU.

Vaccination: To date, 395,743 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca, Sino­pharm or Pfizer vaccine. The ministry said 195,086 people have been fully vaccinated.

