8 more virus deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded eight new Covid-19 deaths and 109 new cases yesterday.
The Ministry of Health, in its daily update, said the deaths were:
• 1 elderly man with co-morbidities
• 5 elderly women with co-morbidities
• 1 middle-aged man with co-morbidities
• 1 middle-aged woman with co-morbidities
This takes the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,092.
So far for August, 15 people have died from the virus.
A total of 965 deaths have been recorded for 2021 thus far, compared to 127 deaths in 2020.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, T&T has recorded 39,039 confirmed cases.
Yesterday, 33 people from public health facilities and 155 people who were previously Covid-19-positive and in self-isolation at home were discharged.
There are now 5,818 active cases of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago.
There are 89 patients in step-down facilities, and 165 people are in State quarantine facilities.
At present, 314 positive patients are hospitalised.
Of the 78 patients at the Couva Hospital, there are nine in the ICU and 20 in the HDU.
Vaccination: To date, 395,743 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Pfizer vaccine. The ministry said 195,086 people have been fully vaccinated.