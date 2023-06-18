8 weeks paid time off

WHEN Christopher Clarke became a father for the first time, he was only afforded three days away from work to bond with his newborn daughter.
“Leaving my wife, a new mother, with a one-week-old for eight-plus hours a day, placed a lot of the burden on her,” Clarke said.
And while Clarke felt the time frame was not ideal, he was still grateful for those three days off because as a father in Trinidad and Tobago, the reality is that there is no provision legally for you to get paternity leave.
But when Clarke recently welcomed his second child, he had much more time to spend with the newborn.
This was because his employer, Scotiabank T&T, in February last year expanded its paternity leave to four weeks.
On April 1, Scotiabank increased its paternity leave even more, from four to eight weeks...with full pay.
“At Scotiabank, we believe that providing parental leave for all parents enables our employees to focus on their family and personal well-being thereby bringing their best selves to the workplace,” the bank toldthe Sunday Express.
Scotiabank T&T’s senior VP and managing director, Gayle Pazos, said the bank believes its employees are its most valuable asset, and as such it will continue to invest in them.
“In continuing to be a great place to work, it is critical that we create a culture where every employee feels valued, respected and encouraged to reach their full potential,” Pazos said.
Scotiabank said the enhanced paternity leave aims to encourage male employees in their important role as fathers in society, and also to support the sharing of responsibilities in taking care of their newborns and partners during this significant period in their lives.
The benefit applies to both biological and adoptive fathers, and must be taken within six months of the birth or adoption of the child, Scotiabank said.
Clarke admitted to being a bit apprehensive about the extended paternity leave at first.
“Before taking the new extended paternity leave, I was both happy that the option was available and a bit wary as it would be the longest stretch I’d ever spent out of the office.
“I’m grateful that my organisation provided me with this benefit that enabled me to prioritise my family and to make full use of the time, which really helped me to focus on my responsibilities as a new dad for the second time,” he said.
Christopher Murray, who is also employed at Scotiabank, said having extended quality time at home with his newborn son was something he would look back on fondly with long-lasting memories.
“I think it was meaningful and positive, though I won’t ever get his opinion on it! Having both parents at home for such a long period and interacting daily gave us the opportunity to learn about him, and him about us. The fact that there was the ability to divide the childcare responsibilities in itself was great as neither of us was overwhelmed, knowing that we can lean on each other when necessary,” Murray said.
According to Murray, based on his experience, the benefits of paternity leave suggest it should be talked about and implemented in more organisations. “In terms of my well-being, I think physically and mentally, the ability to switch off from work for those first critical weeks and focus on being a dad was very beneficial,” he said.
Clarke agreed. “I think nationally we should take a look at paternity leave and the positive impact it could have on broader society. Providing the time and incentive for fathers to connect with their children from an early age is important,” Clarke said.
“Organisations should consider implementing it where resources permit, as I do understand the financial considerations behind fully paid paternity leave. However, their employees’ family relationship would improve, ultimately leading to a more motivated employee that feels valued and supported.
“Having both parents around to care for a newborn can only be beneficial, in my experience, and I look forward to seeing this benefit become more widely accessible to men in some form across the country even if not to the eight-week standard here at Scotiabank,” Murray said.
‘It allowed me to be there physically and emotionally
for my family’
In January, Shell T&T also implemented a global minimum standard of up to eight weeks of paid parental leave for all new non-birthing parents at their company.
“This policy seeks to recognise and appreciate the diversity of our people but joins them in celebrating the diverse ways in which they define families.
“By offering robust leave options to all parents—birthing and non-birthing parents alike—we empower our employees to determine for themselves how best to define flexibility and balance when they welcome a new member(s) to their family,” Shell T&T’s general manager of human resources, Stacy Patel-Kissoon, said.
“This applies irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or marital status, and includes becoming a parent through adoption or surrogacy. This makes me extremely proud to be working for such an inclusive organisation,” Patel-Kissoon said, adding that Shell values and celebrates not only the differences between people but also the many ways people make families.
“All non-birthing parents at Shell T&T have the opportunity to spend more time caring for their new family members. By making it easier for everyone to take part in active caregiving, we empower our employees to determine for themselves how best to welcome a new member of their family. Among other things, this should have a positive impact on building inclusion and diversity in the workplace,” she said.
Patel-Kissoon said given the short time frame since the initiative was launched, only one father in the organisation has so far been able to benefit from it.
That father is Robert Lander.
“At first I could not believe that it was true. I was elated that the company had instituted such a wonderful policy. I was a bit concerned about taking such time away from work, but my line manager was able to reassure me that family time is important and not to worry, all tasks and projects would have sufficient coverage,” Lander said.
Lander said the extended paternity leave allowed him to be there physically and emotionally for his family and form a “very strong bond” with his newborn son.
“Having the time at home certainly made a lasting impression and memories I will cherish forever,” he said.
Lander said while he was concerned at first, the time away from work did not have any negative impact on his career at all.
“Opportunities are still there and career progression is still available. Personal development was a bit challenging as the long nights took a toll on study time,” he said.
Lander said the extended paternity leave positively influenced his overall work-life balance.
“We were able to split the workload and help each other as a team. As a father my role was to support in any way possible. If mummy feeds the baby, I would have clean-up duty. Taking the baby for walks and playtime gave my wife some much-needed time to rest,” Lander said.
“As an IT professional that spends most of the day on a laptop screen. I was able to unplug at times to truly focus on what really mattered. I found my stress levels decrease and my overall sense of calm increased,” he said.
Lander said he believes extending paternity leave for fathers should be a norm not just at Shell T&T but across the board.
“We need to embrace fathers for who they are and the role they play in their child’s life. Those first few months which go by so quickly shouldn’t be missed,” Lander said.
“We believe at STTL welcoming a new member into the family is truly a very special moment in every parent’s life. We believe that no matter who you are and how you became a parent, you deserve our support during this precious moment,” Patel-Kissoon said.